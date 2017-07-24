Dietary Fibers Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2022 - Major Restraining Factor is Investment Required for Regulatory Approval

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Dietary Fibers Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The dietary fibers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2017 to 2022, to reach a projected value of USD 6.50 Billion by 2022. The dietary fibers market has become highly diversified in recent years owing to factors such as rapid growth in urbanization and hectic lifestyles, globally; this has led to an increase in the usage of functional food & beverages and nutraceutical products fortified with different nutritional value-including dietary fibers.

On the basis of type, the dietary fibers market was led by soluble dietary fibers in 2016. Inulin is one of the most largely commercially available types of soluble dietary fibers. North American countries are expected to become major markets owing to the high awareness among customers; this contributes to the growth of the global dietary fibers market in the near future.

The fruits & vegetables segment, as a source of dietary fibers, accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Potatoes, okra, apple, banana, and pear have the highest amount of fiber content leading to a higher yield of dietary fiber on extraction.

The dietary fibers market, on the basis of application, is segmented into functional food & beverages, pharmaceutical, animal feed, and others which include personal care products & cosmetics. The functional food & beverage sector covered the largest market share due to increased consumer demand for fiber-fortified food & beverages.

The North American region accounted for the largest market share for dietary fibers in 2016, owing to the increase in demand for dietary fibers in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, due to the increased awareness related to the health benefits of dietary fibers.



The major restraining factor for the dietary fibers is time and investment required for regulatory approval. The dietary fiber content has to be declared in the nutrition labeling and health claims on the packaging of these contents are also strictly regulated. Adding to this, the procedures such as clinical trials are lengthy and require heavy investments, which may limit the number of new entrants in the market.

