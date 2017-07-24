The Sa Caseta PV plant has received the status of public utility project from the archipelago's Directorate for Energy and Climate Change.

The Autonomous Community of the Balearic Islands has decided to award the status of "project of public utility' to a 20 MW solar project planned for the municipality of Llucmajor, on the island of Mallorca.

The archipelago's Directorate for Energy and Climate Change said that the authorization process for the project, which was downsized over the past years due to environmental issues, can now move forward with final administrative permit and the authorization for its grid-connection to the network of the Spanish grid operator Red Electrica de España (REE) by Spain's ...

