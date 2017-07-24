The Minister of Energy of the Flanders hopes that another 6.4 million solar modules can be installed in the region under his mandate until 2020.

Following the recent commissioning of Flanders' first MW-sized PV project after the revision of the green certificate scheme in 2013, the Minister of Energy of Belgium's Flemish-speaking region, Bart Tommelein, has revealed he is planning to introduce a fiscal incentive for community solar and wind power projects.

In an interview with local newspaper Gazet van Antwerpen, which was also published on the minister's official website, Tommelein said he will soon discuss details of the new fiscal break with ministers of Belgium's federal government, and that he is also planning to raise the size limits for this kind of projects.

The minister specified that the new measure is expected to support, for example, parents that want to invest in solar energy on the rooftop of their children's schools or customers that want to invest in solar on the ...

