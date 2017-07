TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's supermarket sales declined again in June, the Japan Chain Stores Association reported Monday.



Supermarket sales declined 1.2 percent year-on-year in June, but slower than the 1.8 percent decrease seen in May.



Before adjustment, retail sales decreased 1.4 percent annually versus 1.9 percent fall in the previous month.



Month-on-month, supermarket sales declined 4 percent in June.



