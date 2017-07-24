

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended losses from the previous session on Monday as a stronger euro hurt exporters and a key business survey showed France's private sector output grew at the slowest pace in six months in July.



The euro hit a 23-month high against the dollar on concerns over U.S. political turmoil and amid expectations of a gradual tightening of European monetary policy.



IHS Markit's flash composite output index for France dropped to 55.7 in July from 56.6 in June.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 12 points or 0.23 percent at 5,105 in late opening deals after declining 1.6 percent in the previous session.



Automaker Renault dropped 1.1 percent and rival Peugeot fell as much as 3 percent after EU antitrust regulators said they are investigating allegations of a cartel among a group of German carmakers.



Building materials company Saint-Gobain rose 0.3 percent after it signed a share purchase agreement to buy Kirson, a major actor on the European laid scrim market, for an undisclosed amount.



