TEL-AVIV, Israel, 2017-07-24 11:49 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit-Globe (NYSE:GZT) (TSX:GZT) (TASE:GZT), invites you to participate at 10:00 am US EDT/ 5:00pm Israel Time on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017 in a live conference call with senior management to discuss the Company's results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.



Gazit Globe's financial statements and MD&A for the quarter will be released prior to the call, and will be available on the Company's website at: www.gazitglobe.com in the "Investor Relations" section and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml as well as on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing:



United States 1888 668 9141



Canada 1866 485 2399



United Kingdom 0800 917 5108



International / Israel +972 3 9180610



A presentation and replay of the call will be available on the company's website, in the "Investor Relations" section.



Webcast link: http://veidan-stream.com/gazitglobeq2-2017.html



About Gazit-Globe



Gazit-Globe is a global owner developer and operator of supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based, mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, northern, central and Eastern Europe, located in urban growth markets. Gazit-Globe is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:GZT), the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:GZT) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE:GZT) and is included in the TA-35 index in Israel. As of March 31, 2017 Gazit-Globe owns and operates 136 properties, with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.6 million square meters and a total value of approximately NIS 36 billion. In addition, the Company owns 32.7% of First Capital Realty Inc and 11.5% of Regency Centers Corporation.



