SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 --

ForeScout Extended Module for ServiceNow provides visibility and configuration monitoring for devices across campus, data center and cloud to improve IT asset management and compliance

Single-source-of-truth asset repository to help ensure IT teams have access to timely and accurate device information to respond to IT service requests and security incidents

Generate security incidents based on ForeScout policies and enable ServiceNow to initiate automated remediation actions

ForeScout Technologies, Inc., a leading Internet of Things (IoT) security company, today announced partnership with ServiceNow, Inc. to help customers gain visibility of assets for better asset management, improved compliance and accelerated response to security incidents. As one of the first steps in this partnership, ForeScout today announced the ForeScout® Extended Module for ServiceNow®. This new integration leverages ForeScout's agentless approach to monitor both physical and virtual devices in real-time across campus, data center and cloud environments and provides context sharing between ForeScout and ServiceNow. Together, the joint solution enables a single-source-of-truth repository that improves asset compliance and security response capabilities.

"With the proliferation of IoT and other connected devices, it is a challenge for IT teams to see what is on the network, manage their assets and sort through data to respond to malicious behavior," said Michael DeCesare, president and CEO at ForeScout. "By teaming up with ServiceNow, we provide organizations with a joint solution to securely monitor and manage their assets so they can quickly respond to incidents or breaches and make informed security decisions with improved compliance."

Security and IT teams today are faced with several challenges due to an immense volume and diversity of network-connected devices, a highly mobile workforce and virtualized hybrid-cloud environments, making it difficult to track and configure physical and virtual devices as they enter and exit the network. Together, ForeScout and ServiceNow allow for visibility of devices, monitoring for indications of security incidents and rapid response to contain a potential breach. Additionally, the ServiceNow configuration management database (CMDB) is enriched by the contextual device information provided by ForeScout's real-time view of assets.

"Lack of complete enterprise device visibility increases the challenge of detecting potential security issues," said Sean Convery, vice president and general manager, ServiceNow Security Business Unit. "With ForeScout, we will now offer our joint customers stronger IoT device visibility, allowing for a targeted and orchestrated response to key threats."

The new ForeScout Extended Module for ServiceNow leverages ForeScout's real-time visibility and provides up-to-date device properties, classification, configuration and network context to ServiceNow's configuration management database (CMDB), a single-source-of-truth asset repository. This will allow organizations to have a current view of network assets, as well as the ability to track movement of devices and contain or remediate assets for security response.

News Highlights:

ForeScout and ServiceNow provide complementary capabilities that allow joint customers to:

Identify devices across campus, data center and cloud

Leverage rich device properties, configuration information and network context for better decision making and security incident response

Generate security incidents in ServiceNow Security Operations based on ForeScout's compliance monitoring and security policies

Isolate devices or initiate remediation actions based on workflows from ServiceNow Security Operations

Maintain an accurate and trusted CMDB

Additional Resources:

Follow ForeScout online: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Blog

White Paper: ForeScout ITAM and CMDB

Data Sheet: ForeScout® Extended Module for ServiceNow®

About ForeScout

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. helps make the invisible visible. Our company provides Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies with agentless visibility and control of traditional and IoT devices the instant they connect to the network. Our technology integrates with disparate security tools to help organizations accelerate incident response, break down silos, automate workflows and optimize existing investments. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

© 2017. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is a privately held Delaware corporation. ForeScout, the ForeScout logo, ActiveResponse, ControlFabric, CounterACT, CounterACT Edge and SecureConnector are trademarks or registered trademarks of ForeScout. Other names mentioned may be trademarks of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding certain ForeScout products. As such, the development of our products is subject to change. Future events and circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed and implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not rely on the future availability of any such products or its related services mentioned herein, and ForeScout hereby disclaims any obligation or liability whatsoever if you do so rely. Any claim that the purchase of any of our products was based upon these future products will be deemed invalid and unenforceable.

ForeScout Media Relations Contact:

Katie Beck

ForeScout Technologies, Inc.

650-314-8705

Email Contact



