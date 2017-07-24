ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - July 24, 2017) - Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) will release its second quarter 2017 financial results before the market opens on Monday, July 31, 2017. The company will host a conference call to review the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (877) 876-9938 and referencing conference ID 51914622. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the company's results, will be available through Stifel's web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc.; and Eaton Partners, LLC, and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank & Trust offers a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's web site at www.stifel.com.

