LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - July 24, 2017) - Platinum Equity today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire United Site Services (USS). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

United Site Services, based in Westborough, Mass., is a leading provider of portable restrooms, temporary fence and related site services. The company serves customers throughout the United States through a network of more than 80 locations and the largest fleet of portable sanitation equipment in the country.

"We look forward to partnering with the USS management team to drive continued growth and help maximize performance throughout the business," said Platinum Equity Partner Louis Samson. "The company has proven to be a strong platform on which to build and it will benefit from the additional M&A and operational resources our team brings to bear."

USS CEO Ron Carapezzi said USS and Platinum Equity are a great fit.

"This is exciting news for our company and our customers and we are thrilled about the prospect of partnering with Platinum Equity," said Mr. Carapezzi. "They have the financial, M&A and operational tools we need to reach the next level."

United Site Services has completed several acquisitions over the past 18 months. Mr. Carapezzi said the company is well positioned for continued growth and he expects M&A efforts will only accelerate under Platinum Equity's ownership.

"We will continue pursuing opportunities to acquire portable sanitation and related services companies in key markets while leveraging Platinum's operational expertise to improve our customer value proposition, enhance our operating effectiveness and increase our profitability," said Mr. Carapezzi.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity (www.platinumequity.com) is a global investment firm with $13 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 30 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners IV, a $6.5 billion global buyout fund. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations -- a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® -- acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 22 years Platinum Equity has completed 200 acquisitions.

About United Site Services

United Site Services provides a positive personal experience in a temporary environment. As the nation's leader in the industry, United Site Services has more than 80 locations coast to coast providing quality portable restroom rentals and temporary fence rentals. Delivering on customer service first, United Site Services has expansive national reach with local roots to the communities it serves. To learn more about United Site Services, visit www.unitedsiteservices.com.

