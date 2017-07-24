Eagle Fund Accounting Solution Implemented by Desjardins

MONTREAL, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Investment Systems LLC, a BNY Mellon company and leading provider of financial services technology, announced today that Desjardins Group ("Desjardins"), has implemented Eagle's investment fund accounting solution.

Desjardins has previously deployed Eagle Accounting for Desjardins Asset Management in 2011. The new implementation on behalf of Desjardins allows the larger organization to benefit from new efficiencies that stem from managing and maintaining fewer systems across the two businesses.

"Although it's early days, we are already seeing the benefit of using Eagle with improved workflows," said Pauline Toulouse, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Investment Product Operations Division at Desjardins Group. "In addition to driving efficiencies in the back office, Eagle enables us to support real business needs that facilitate growth."

"Desjardins exceptional leadership and expert team were instrumental in partnering with the Eagle organization to deliver this project," said Mal Cullen, Chief Executive Officer at Eagle. "Extending our relationship with one of Canada's most reputable and recognized financial brands is testament to the quality of our solutions as well as that of our team. We look forward to exploring opportunities to further deepen our relationship with Desjardins and help them to efficiently grow their business."

Notes to editors

Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of more than $260 billion. It has been rated one of the Best Employers in Canada by Aon Hewitt. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Counted among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Eagle Investment Systems

Eagle is committed to helping financial institutions worldwide grow assets efficiently with its award-winning portfolio management suite of data management, investment accounting and performance measurement solutions that are delivered over its secure private cloud, Eagle ACCESSSM. Eagle deploys trusted solutions and services that create operational efficiencies and help reduce complexity and risk. Eagle Investment Systems LLC is a subsidiary of BNY Mellon. Additional information is available at http://www.eagleinvsys.com or follow us on Twitter @Eagleinvsys.

BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. As of June 30, 2017, BNY Mellon had $31.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

