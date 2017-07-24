Global Air Pollution Control Equipment Technologies and Markets Report 2017

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Air Pollution Control Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Key Findings

The global market for air pollution control equipment reached nearly $13.3 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from $14.3 billion in 2016 to nearly $20.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for 2016-2021.

The report-Air Pollution Control Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets-discusses various driver and challenges faced by the market, and analyzes various trends that are impacting the market.



This report on the global air pollution control equipment market discusses how the market has changed over time and gives an overview of the historical development of air pollution equipment. The report also discusses future directions of the market and new technologies that are changing the dynamics of the market. The report further provides in-depth financial analysis of the market and provides a detailed view of growth opportunities in various geographies, product segments, technology segments and industry end-use segments.



Additionally, the report discusses various stakeholders in the market and analyzes the key stakeholders in detail, covering a business overview, their strengths, weaknesses, key strategies, etc.



The objective of this report-Air Pollution Control Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets-is to discuss the changes and new developments in the air pollution control equipment market and the opportunities presented by air pollution control equipment and technologies to various stakeholders in the market.

To indicate the growth opportunity presented by air pollution control equipment to various stakeholders and participants, the report forecasts market demand from 2016 through 2021, with historical data for 2015. The report presents an opportunity for all stakeholders in the air pollution control equipment market to understand various growth drivers, key trends, growing segments and technologies.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



- Study Goals and Objectives

- Reasons for Doing This Study

- Scope of Report

- Definition

- Scope

- Information Sources

- Methodology

- Geographic Breakdown

- Analyst's Credentials

- Related Research Reports



Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background



- Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

- Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs)

- Particulates (PM)

- Coarse Dust Particles (PM) Fine Particles (PM2.)

- Impact of Urbanization and Industrialization on Air Pollution

- History of Air Pollution Control Equipment and Air Purifiers

- Overview

- Development of HEPA Filters

- Current Generation of Air Purifiers

- Growth and Initiatives in the Emerging Regions

- New Developments and Innovation in the Air Pollution Control Equipment Space

- Feature Packed Air Pollution Control Equipment

- Wearable Air Purifiers

- Key Stakeholders in the Market

- Air Purifier and Filter Manufacturers

- Large Technology Companies

- Other Large Companies and Manufacturers

- Global Market Forecast of Air Pollution Control Equipment

- Major Market Forces

- Key Buying Criteria

- Initial Implementation Cost

- Maintenance and Service Costs

- Filter Efficiency

- Clean Air Delivery Rate

- Noise Level

- Reliability and Brand Value

- Feature Availability

- Ease of Operation

- Portability

- Key Strategies Used in the Global Air Pollution Control Equipment Space

- Mergers and Acquisitions

- Partnerships

- Innovation and New Technology Development

- Focus on Expanding into New Regions



Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Filter Technology



- HEPA Filters

- Ionic Filters

- Activated Carbon Filters

- Ultraviolet Light Air Purifiers



Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry



- Overview of Industry End-Use Sectors

- Industry End-Use Segments



Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Product



- Dust Collectors and Vacuums

- Mist Eliminators

- Fire and Emergency Exhaust

- Fume and Smoke Collectors

- Vehicle Exhaust

- Volkswagen Emissions Scandal



Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region



- Asia-Pacific (APAC)

- Overview

- Product Segmentation

- End-Use Industry Segmentation

- Technology Segmentation

- Regional Segmentation

- North America

- Overview

- Product Segmentation

- End-Use Industry Segmentation

- Technology Segmentation

- Regional Segmentation

- Europe

- Overview

- Product Segmentation

- End-Use Industry Segmentation

- Technology Segmentation

- Regional Segmentation

- Middle East and Africa (MEA)

- Overview

- Product Segmentation

- End-Use Industry Segmentation

- Technology Segmentation

- South America

- Overview

- Analysis of Key Geographies



Chapter 8: Patent Review



Chapter 9: Industry Structure



- Overview

- Key Trends in Global Air Pollution Control Equipment Market

- Continued Strong Growth in the Emerging Regions

- Increased Number of Partnerships and Acquisitions

- Growth of Air Purifiers with Multiple Filter Layers

- Further Technological Advancements, Including Wearables and IoT Connectivity

- Continued Growth in Automotive, Residential and Construction

- Venture Capital Funding and Investments

- Industry Challenges and Concerns

- Technological Acceptance and Knowhow

- High Initial Implementation Cost

- Maintenance Issues and Costs



Chapter 10: Company Profiles



- Key Players in the Global Air Pollution Control Equipment Market and the Competitive Scenario



