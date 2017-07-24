Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Therapeutics Companies and Drugs Profile Insights 2017 Available at RnR Market Research

PUNE, India, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Therapeutics Drugs Market Insights 2017 provides in depth insights on the pipeline drugs and their development activities around the Diabetic Macular Edema. The report covers the product profiles development including Discovery, Pre-clinical, IND, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Preregistration.

Complete report on Diabetic Macular Edema - Pipeline Review, H2 2017 spread across 1193 pages is available athttp://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/diabetic-macular-edema-pipeline-review-h2-2017-market-report.html .

Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Review H2 2017 provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Diabetic Macular Edema Drugs (Male Health) complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

Diabetic macular edema (DME) occurs when blood vessels in the retina of patients with diabetes begin to leak into the macula, the part of the eye responsible for detailed central vision. Common symptoms of DME are blurry vision, floaters, double vision, and eventually blindness if it goes untreated. Risk factors include age and diabetes.

The Diabetic Macular Edema (Male Health) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Diabetic Macular Edema and features dormant and discontinued projects. . The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 4, 18, 6, 1, 21 and 3 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 2 and 1 molecules, respectively.

Companies discussed in this report include Aciont Inc , ActiveSite Pharmaceuticals Inc , Acucela Inc , Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc , Aerpio Therapeutics Inc , Alcon Laboratories Inc , Allergan Plc , Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc , Araim Pharmaceuticals Inc , Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH , Cell Medica Ltd , Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd , Clearside BioMedical Inc , Coherus BioSciences Inc , EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Formycon AG , Genmab A/S , GlaxoSmithKline Plc , Icon Bioscience Inc , Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc , Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc , Kowa Company Ltd , Lupin Ltd , Mabion SA , Ocular Therapeutix Inc , Oculis ehf , Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc , Pfizer Inc , pSivida Corp , Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , SciFluor Life Sciences LLC , Senju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd , Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc , ThromboGenics NV , Verseon Corp , Xbrane Biopharma AB. Order a copy of this research report at:

http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=1141791.

Drug Profile Discussed In Report: (aflibercept + nesvacumab), abicipar pegol5, ACU-6151, ACX-107, aflibercept biosimilar, aflibercept biosimilar, AKB-9778, ALG-1001, Antibodies to Inhibit Hemopexin for Diabetic Macular Edema, AR-13154, ARP-1536, ASPPDC-010, BI-1026706, Biologics to Inhibit Semaphorin 3A and VEGF for Diabetic Complications, brolucizumab, bromfenac sodium, cibinetide, conbercept, danazol, darapladib, dexamethasone acetate, dexamethasone acetate, dexamethasone dipropionate XR, difluprednate, Drug for Diabetic Macular Edema, EBI-031, elamipretide, fluocinolone acetonide SR, HO-10, HPV-19, JDE-006, KPI-285, KVD-001, LKA-651, NM-108, OCX-063, OTX-TKI, PF-655, Protein to Inhibit VEGF for Ophthalmology, ranibizumab biosimilar, ranibizumab biosimilar, ranibizumab biosimilar, ranibizumab biosimilar, ranibizumab biosimilar, RG-7716, ripasudil, SF-0166, Small Molecule for Diabetic Macular Edema, Small Molecule to Inhibit LP-PLA2 for Diabetic Macular Edema, Small Molecules to Inhibit Plasma Kallikrein for Diabetic Macular Edema, squalamine lactate, teprotumumab, THR-149, THR-317, triamcinolone acetonide, triamcinolone acetonide, VA-999272.

Related reports on Diabetic

EpiCast Report: Diabetic Foot Ulcers - Epidemiology Forecast to 2025

The report "EpiCast Report: Diabetic Foot Ulcers - Epidemiology Forecast to 2025" provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of DFU in the seven major markets (7MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of DFU and total prevalent cases of DFU (diagnosed and undiagnosed cases), which are segmented by sex and age. The diagnosed incident cases of DFU are further segmented by classification of DFUs (neuropathic, ischemic, and neuroischemic). Epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed incident cases of DFU among the diagnosed diabetic population in the 7 MM will increase from 1,060,036 cases in 2015 to 1,487,754 cases in 2025, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 4.03%. In the 7MM, epidemiologists forecast that the total prevalent cases of DFUs among the diagnosed diabetic population will increase from 4,975,656 cases in 2015 to 7,063,884 cases in 2025, at an AGR of 4.20%.

Explore more reports of Therapeutics Market Research athttp://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/reports/life-sciences/pharmaceuticals/therapeutics

About Us:

RnRMarketResearch.com is your one stop market research and industry analysis reports' library providing business data and intelligence information on thousands of micro markets with global as well as regional coverage. Category focused research, country reports, company profiles, regional and global industry profiles and guides to premium reports offering extensive coverage of other 20+ industries are all available in our library of syndicated market research reports.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole,

Bund Garden Road,

Pune - 411001,

India.

Tel: +1-888-391-5441

E-mail: sales@rnrmarketresearch.com

