Regenerative Medicine Market Size Worth $5.59 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalregenerative medicine marketsize is expected to reach USD 5.59 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increased prevalence of neurodegenerative, orthopedic, and other aging-related disorders in geriatric population coupled with rising global geriatric population is anticipated to drive market growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Developments in biotechnology have enabled gaining in-depth knowledge pertaining to cell division and differentiation as well as the metabolism mechanism of various cells. This enriched knowledge, coupled with emergence of novel streams of biotechnology such as gene therapy and nanotechnology, further prospered use of cell-based technology in therapeutic treatment.

Well established regenerative approached for various dermatological indications exists since ages. Technological advances introduced scaffolds, matrices, and grafts engineered for faster regeneration and minimal surgical procedure.

Identification of ability of stem cells to develop into various different cell lines further propelled the advancements in regenerative medicine. Frequent media exposure due to regulatory as well as ethical controversies around embryonic stem cells has increased awareness among the masses. This encouraged researchers to explore and develop other potential fields for similar applications, such as induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC).

Furthermore, the emergence of gene therapy techniques with potential to rectify and restore effects of gene mutations in cells is under development. Conditions caused due to Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) as well as mutations that induce degenerative characteristics are primarily targeted.

Biologics, individually or in combination with cells or devices, are explored to support regenerate the biological functions of cells, tissues, or organs. A number of combinatorial therapies to support chemotherapy and other cancer treatments by prevention as well as treatment for cancer relapse are in development phases.

In addition, rising prevalence of complicated degenerative disorders such as age-related macular degeneration, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease, especially in the aging population resulted in high investments in R&D to develop therapeutic solutions.

Regenerative medicine grabs the attention of the healthcare industry owing to its promising applications along with significant advances in supportive fields including tissue engineering, stem cells, gene therapy, drug discovery and nanotechnology. For instance, 3D printing over scaffold with stem cells to restore structure as well as functional characteristics of biological cells, tissues, and organs.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis By Product (Therapeutics {Primary Cell-based, Stem Cell-based, Immunotherapies, & Gene Therapies}, Tools, Banks, & Services), By Therapeutic Category, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/regenerative-medicine-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global regenerative medicine demand exceeded USD 1.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period owing to the presence of a strong looking product pipeline with anticipated commercializations just around the corner

in 2016 and is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period owing to the presence of a strong looking product pipeline with anticipated commercializations just around the corner Therapeutics emerged as the largest product segment in 2016 as it has a relatively high implementation and usage rate resulting in higher adoption

Global regenerative services demand for facilities such as tissue banks and cellular engineering tools is expected to drive demand in the segment

The industry in Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to various developments across major economies with increased focus of dominant players in emerging economies is attributive to market growth. market.

is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to various developments across major economies with increased focus of dominant players in emerging economies is attributive to market growth. market. Key players including Asterias Bio, Athersys, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, and MiMedx are involved in complex technical cum financial partnerships with larger players in an attempt to expedite R&D

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Recombinant DNA Technology Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/recombinant-dna-technology-market

Clinical Diagnostics Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/clinical-diagnostics-market

Epigenetics Drugs and Diagnostic Technologies Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/epigenetics-drugs-and-diagnostic-technologies-market

Prokaryotic Expression Systems Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/prokaryotic-expression-systems-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global regenerative medicine market on the basis of product, therapeutic category, and region:

Regenerative Medicine Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Therapeutics & Devices Primary Cell-bases therapeutics Dermatology Musculoskeletal Surgical Dental Others Stem Cell & Progenitor Cell-based therapeutics Autologous Allogeneic Others Tools Banks Services

Regenerative Medicine Therapeutic Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Dermatology Musculoskeletal Immunology & Inflammation Oncology Cardiovascular Ophthalmology Others

Regenerative Medicine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: Regenerative Medicine: Presence of strong product pipeline coupled with emerging applications in gene therapy projected to drive market

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com