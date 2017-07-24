The 2017 ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors Ranking Revealed

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ICIS Chemical Business magazine is pleased to present its8th annual ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors listing. This year's global listing, sponsored by LyondellBasell, is ranked by 2016 sales.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors ranking, which appears in theJuly 21, 2017issue of ICIS Chemical Business, is available for download athttp://www.icis.com/pages/icis-top-100-chemical-distributors/

This unique listing has been compiled with the support of our valued partners the US-based National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD)http://www.nacd.com, the European Association of Chemical Distributors (Fecc)http://www.fecc.org, Associquim (Brazilian Association of Chemical and Petrochemical Distributors)http://www.associquim.org.br, Responsible Distribution Canada (RDC)http://www.rdcanada.ca, and the UK-based Chemical Business Association (CBA)http://www.chemical.org.uk.

This comprehensive global listing includes not only the Top 100 distributors by sales, but also a total of more than 250 distributors "' an unparalleled directory of these critical links in the chemical supply chain.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors also ranks leaders in key geographies such asNorth America, Europe,Asia,Latin AmericaandMiddle East&Africa based on sales in those regions, where disclosed.

"The vibrancy of chemical distribution is evidenced not only by organic growth and the fast pace of consolidation, but now by the increasing use of digitisation to develop new business opportunities for suppliers and enhance customer experience," saidJoseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

In the ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors listing,Germany-based Brenntag maintains its #1 position with$11.1bnin sales, followed by US-based Univar with$8.1bnin revenues.Germany-based Helm is #3 with$4.1bnin sales. US-based Tricon Energy is #4 overall with sales of$3.8bn, followed by US-based Nexeo Solutions at #5, with sales of$3.4bn.

Currency conversions to US dollars for the ranking were based on year-end 2016 exchange rates.

