The power provider has entered into a partnership with AMP Solar, a Canada-based solar developer, to offer storage solutions for its Ontario customers.

Ontario-based power utility Alectra Utilities Corporation, which serves around 1 million customers north and west of Toronto, and Mississauga-based solar project developer AMP Solar (AMP) have entered into a strategic relationship to develop large-scale energy storage solutions for industrial, commercial and institutional customers in Ontario.

The two companies said they will cooperate in building an integrated portfolio of distributed on-site energy assets that is expected to improve customers' operational resiliency and reduce power costs.

Alectra said it will contribute, in particular, with ...

