Business and energy secretary Greg Clark to announce on Monday focused strategy designed to modernize the U.K.'s energy sector and bring more renewables into the fold via sustained support for storage technology.

The U.K.'s business and energy secretary Greg Clark will reveal today plans for a £246 million ($320 million) investment in battery technology over the next four years.

The scheme will focus spending on research and innovation in battery storage technology, with the key sectors of renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs) poised to be the chief beneficiaries of the strategy.

Clark said over the weekend that the U.K. currently sources 14% of its electricity from renewable sources such as wind and solar power, "but this intermittency does add costs". This battery strategy is part of a nationwide industrial strategy launched in January and designed to place investment in science and research at the heart of the country's energy transition.

A £45 million portion of the £246 million pot will be made available for a competition to make batteries more affordable and accessible. Further details of how this competition will function are likely to be unveiled this week by Clark. A further £25 million is expected to be earmarked for R&D into connected autonomous vehicles and driverless vehicles, both of ...

