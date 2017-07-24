The Enterprise Mobility Exchange: The CIO 2015-2017 Investment Trends Report Has Been Released

LONDON, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Enterprise Mobility Exchange surveys senior mobility leaders each year to uncover where their investment priorities lie. An exclusive report has just been released that analyses CIO top trends from 2015 to 2017 http://bit.ly/2tti8Ka

This report, released ahead of the Enterprise Mobility Transformation Exchange in September, focuses on security trends and analyses the affects of apps, data, IoT and cloud on CIOs in the UK, USA and Europe. With technologies advancing at a rapid pace, it's vital that businesses lead the charge in these areas and keep ahead of their competition.

Ailsa Hardy, Director of the Enterprise Mobility Transformation Exchange shares her thoughts on why this report is a must read for senior mobility leaders. "It's no surprise to see that investment trends such as mobile applications has been recurrent over the years and holds a strong position across the market"

"It has been a really interesting decade for the CIO's leading enterprises through the digital evolution. Enterprise mobility started off as a tool to enhance productivity, especially in the field and now it is integrated in many environments."

About the Enterprise Mobility Transformation Exchange

The Enterprise Mobility Transformation Exchange takes place in London (September 19-20). This exclusive event is aimed at mobility professionals and business leaders who are leveraging mobile technology and services to enable digital transformation and create value and ROI through mobility. It will address the value of mobile technology and strategies through engaging case studies, workshops and one-to-one business meetings.

