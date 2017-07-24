

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell sharply on Monday as the pound advanced against the euro despite an IMF cut to its U.K. GDP growth forecast and Ryanair warned of increased competition in the months ahead.



There was also some disappointment on the data front as a key survey showed that the squeeze on U.K. household finances intensified in July.



The IHS Markit's household finance index dropped to 41.8 in July from 43.7 in June, signaling the fastest deterioration in financial wellbeing for exactly three years.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 77 points or 1.04 percent at 7,375 in late opening deals after closing half a percent lower on Friday.



Ryanair lost 2.5 percent after the budget airline said it expects the pricing environment to remain very competitive in the second half of the year.



British Airways owner International Airlines Group fell as much as 5 percent and easyJet shed 2 percent.



Glencore dropped 1.3 percent after it signed a pact to invest up to 66 million reais ($21 million) into Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema.



Randgold Resources shares fell over 1 percent. The gold producer said its Tongon gold mine in Cote d'Ivoire continues to ramp up production as it tracks its 2017 target of 285,000 ounces.



Reckitt Benckiser Group declined 1.5 percent after the consumer goods giant reduced its annual net revenue target to 2 percent from 3 percent.



On the positive side, B&M European Value Retail shares soared 4.2 percent. The Sunday Times reported that Asda, the U.K. supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, is considering a 4.4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) takeover of the British discount retailer.



