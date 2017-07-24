

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) reported earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $306.6 million, or $2.01 per share. This was up from $271.5 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $3.23 billion. This was up from $2.93 billion last year.



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $306.6 Mln. vs. $271.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.9% -EPS (Q2): $2.01 vs. $1.84 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.96 -Revenue (Q2): $3.23 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.18 - $7.38



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX