Belonging: The Truth Behind the Headlines: New Independent Feature Documentary Reveals How Successive Governments Collude With Business and Breach Our Human Rights

LONDON, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Belonging, the Truth Behind the Headlines: This independent feature documentaryhas already had rave reviews*.The film starts its UK independent cinema tour in London's West End on the 26th July 2017 at the Prince Charles Cinema with Q&A with Director Morag Livingstone. The film then travels from Orkney to Exeter over the following few months.Dates are listed here (more to be announced soon):http://www.belonging4us.com/Screenings.php

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538283/Belonging_Documentary.jpg )

Producer / Director Morag Livingstone states: "I went into this film trying to make sense of a few things I had read in the news and had heard in Prime Minister's Questions. As a result I've uncovered both collusion at the heart of government and a secretgovernment plan long suspected by many, but not proven - until now."

Film Information:

Belonging: The Truth Behind the Headlines is an investigative feature-length documentary about where power lies in the United Kingdom. Re-examiningRupert Murdoch's purchase of The Times and The Sunday Times in 1981 and events surrounding 3 industrial disputes, 3 governments and over3 decades: News International dispute (1986/7), Royal Mail as it prepared for privatisation (2007/8) and a dispute at the Grangemouth Oil Refinery in Scotland (2013), Belonging explores what has happened behind closed doors of successive UK governments and the resulting impact on all of our human rights.In this film there are many revelations - not least a secret government planto destroy community and collectivism that affects us all.

Heart-wrenching personal stories are told by those at the centre of three industrial disputes, not only highlighting the impact of the actions of those in power on individuals and communities, but also raising the questionof what lies ahead.This is a film that will not tell you how to think but will ask you to think again.

Trailer: http://www.belonging4us.com

*Review Ross Miller in the National: http://www.thenational.scot/culture/15310151.Film_review__Belonging_____The_Truth_Behind__the_Headlines/

Morag Livingstone is a 2x best-selling author, freelance investigative journalist and filmmaker.Belonging is her first feature documentary. Having worked in the business of oil and telecoms for 15 years before retraining, Morag went into the documentary with an open mind and has meticulously researched and proven how governments and business collude to the detriment of us all.

Film legal review and fact checked by Doughty Street Chambers, London.

Contact: Morag Livingstone, morag@livingstone-media.com