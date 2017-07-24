Metatron Inc.: Metatron Announces Negotiations Underway for Acquisition of a Colorado Based Cannabis Grower and CBD Oil Manufacturer Corporate

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / Metatron (OTC PINK: MRNJ), an emerging pioneer of releasing Marijuana & CBD-related apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce that it is in negotiations with a Colorado Grower and CBD oil manufacturer. This Private Company grows quality Cannabis strains specifically bred for high CBD output.

"What we here at Metatron are looking for and believe we have found is an organically grown raw product high in CBD and other medicinal Cannabinoids and terpenes," stated CEO Joe Riehl. Our research has found that although Industrial Hemp does indeed contain CBD oil, Hemp is actually grown for its fibrous product and not CBD quality or potency, specific strain growth and only the Flowering parts of the plant used as the source for the CBD oils results in a purer high-quality CBD oil which has a much greater medicinal value he added.

"This acquisition will be determined upon the final Due Diligence report and cost analysis factors, we hope to be able to update shareholders in the near future on this target as well as the previously announced deal in the July 18 Press Release," said Mr. Riehl.

Metatron has completed its new Corporate website and updates and company information can be found there. The completion of this website is just one more step in Metatron moving towards being a major player in the Cannabis Industry. Shareholders and potential investors can access the website here http://metatroninc.com/.

The company is also pleased to announce a formal offer to Buzzlink, a cannabis e-commerce platform for dispensaries and consumers. Buzzlink.com will be financed partially by the issuance of preferred B series shares. For more information, please visit http://metatroninc.com/series-b/ or http://www.metatronstock.com/.

Metatron approved investors can acquire Series B shares in blocks of various sizes. The first round investors will receive the highest discount. Series B shares can be redeemed through the Company, are immune to reverse splits, and will convert at 1 B share to 50,000 common shares. Details available at http://metatroninc.com/series-b/ or http://www.metatronstock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company's status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. Metatron does not grow, sell or distribute any substances that violate United States Law or the Controlled Substances Act.

