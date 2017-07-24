Data from the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) reveals a 25.9% rise in solar module production over the first six months of the year, reaching 34 GW. Q2 utilization rates stood at 85%, data shows.

China's domestic solar manufacturing industry has produced 25% more PV panels in the first half (H1) of this year compared to H1 2016, data from the CPIA has shown.

Official figures published by the CPIA show that module production volume over the first six months of this year hit 34 GW, compared to 27 GW over the same period in 2016.

The data also shows that the average module manufacturing cost in China is now below $0.12/W, while utilization rates in the second ...

