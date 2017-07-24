

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) on Monday lifted its forecast for fiscal 2017 after reporting higher earnings and sales in its second quarter, above market estimates.



For the second quarter, net earnings increased to $277.2 million from $271.5 million last year. Earnings per share were $1.82, compared to $1.84 a year ago, reflecting higher share count



Adjusted earnings per share were $2.01, up 9% from last year, reflecting strong operational performance.



On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales for the quarter were $3.23 billion, up 10% versus prior year's $2.93 billion, while analysts expected $3.17 billion. Organic sales growth was 7%.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company now expects earnings per share on a reported basis of $8.05 to $8.25, higher than previous estimate of $7.95 to $8.15. Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be $7.18 to $7.38, higher than previous estimate of $7.08 to $7.28.



Analysts expect earnings of $7.23 per share for the year.



The company said it expects stronger full year results attributable primarily to higher organic growth expectations, a 10% - 13% expansion versus prior year.



The Company is also reiterating its free cash flow conversion estimate of approximately 100%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX