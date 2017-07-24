Ammar Hilal Appointed as General Manager, Fairmont Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fairmont Dubai announces the appointment of Ammar Hilal as General Manager. Hilal joins Fairmont Dubai from his most recent role as General Manager at Sofitel Dubai Downtown, our sister property.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538284/Fairmont_Dubai_Ammar_Hilal.jpg )



Under his leadership, the Sofitel Dubai Downtown received a number of prestigious travel accolades and achieved remarkable results in guest satisfaction.

Hilal will be responsible for the overall operations, performance, and strategic directions in conjunction with the overall brand strategy in delivering exceptional results, at the company's flagship hotel located in the heart of Dubai, featuring 394 guest rooms and suites, as well as 94 residences and 94 offices.

The Fairmont Dubai has celebrated its 15th Anniversary this year and has established itself as a key landmark in the city. Therefore Hilal with his decade of market knowledge of Dubai and the region, coupled with his immaculate attention to detail and eloquent style in leading the diverse team, makes him a great asset.

He brings a wealth of almost 30 years of global experience within luxury hotel brands in leadership positions across Germany, Thailand, Egypt, United States, United Kingdom, China, Mauritius, Turkey and the UAE.

Ammar holds an Associate Degree in Food & Beverage Operations and an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts from the German Chamber of Commerce. He also attended the General Manager's Program at Cranfield University, England and the General Manager's Program at Cornell University, USA.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts connects guests to the very best of its destinations worldwide, providing travelers with memorable travel experiences, thoughtful and attentive service and luxury hotels that are truly unforgettable. Each Fairmont property reflects the locale's energy, culture and history through locally inspired cuisine, spirited bars and lounges and distinctive design and decor. With more than 70 hotels globally, and many more in development, the Fairmont collection boasts some of the most iconic and distinctive hotels in the world. This extraordinary collection includes The Plaza in New York , The Savoy in London , Fairmont Grand Del Mar , Dubai's Fairmont The Palm, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai , Fairmont San Francisco and Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Québec City. Fairmont is part of AccorHotels , a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,000 hotels, resorts and residences, as well as in over 2,600 of the finest private homes around the globe. For more information or reservations, please visit http://www. fairmont.com .

Become a fan of Fairmont. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and Fairmont Moments. For career information and opportunities, please visit fairmontcareers.com.

For further information contact:

Terje Abrams

Public Relations Manager

Fairmont Dubai

+971-56-226-6301

terje.abrams@fairmont.com

