

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stock markets fell on Monday, with airline shares and automakers coming under selling pressure, after Ryanair warned of increased competition in the months ahead and EU antitrust regulators said they are investigating allegations of a cartel among a group of German carmakers.



Brexit worries, the recent strength of the euro and weak Eurozone economic data indicating slower growth also dented investor sentiment ahead of the Fed's latest policy meeting, due this week.



The Eurozone private sector started the third quarter on a solid footing but the pace of growth slowed for the second successive month in July, flash data from IHS Markit showed. The composite output index fell to a 6-month low of 55.8 in July from 56.3 in June.



The pound advanced against the euro despite an IMF cut to its U.K. GDP growth forecast and data showing that the squeeze on U.K. household finances intensified in July.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down half a percent at 378.22 in late opening deals after falling over 1 percent to log its biggest single-day loss in three weeks on Friday.



The German DAX was losing 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving down 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.9 percent.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen tumbled 3-4 percent after reports that EU regulators are studying reports of cartel among German carmakers.



Ryanair lost 2.5 percent in London after the budget airline said it expects the pricing environment to remain very competitive in the second half of the year.



British Airways owner International Airlines Group fell as much as 5 percent and easyJet shed 2 percent.



Gemalto plunged 16 percent after the digital security company announced a goodwill impairment charge of around 420 million euros ($489 million).



On the positive side, Philips Electronics shares rallied 3 percent in Amsterdam after the Dutch consumer electronics giant reported a rise in second-quarter net income from continuing operations on higher sales and orders.



Switzerland's third largest private bank Julius Baer jumped 7 percent on reporting a 6 percent rise in assets under management in the first six months of 2017.



B&M European Value Retail shares soared 4.2 percent. The Sunday Times reported that Asda, the U.K. supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, is considering a 4.4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) takeover of the British discount retailer.



