

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $67.72 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $52.11 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $972.51 million. This was up from $878.95 million last year.



Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $67.72 Mln. vs. $52.11 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q2): $972.51 Mln vs. $878.95 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX