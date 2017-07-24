Escalator Market Size to Reach USD 37.7 Billion by 2024: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global escalator market size to reach USD 37.7 billion by 2024. Growth in construction industry at large, urbanisation, and investment in infrastructure are among the key factors which are expected to drive the global escalator market over the forecast period. However, safety concerns related to escalators, especially accidents involving children, presents a concern that may affect the deployment rate of escalators.

Asia Pacific presents potential growth market with China and India presenting key growth opportunities for the market. The said countries are witnessing urbanisation and associated infrastructural growth with the development of multiple commercial establishments including shopping malls. Besides, investment in airports and metro projects are also expected to add to the prospect of the market in the coming years. On the other hand, Europe and North America regions are experiencing growth in the modernization segment.

Escalator market is segmented by types as step type escalator, moving walkways, and spiral escalators. Among the three types, step type escalators dominate the global market due to more requirements at places such as shopping malls and museums

Moving walkways are majorly used at large establishments such as airports. Moving walkways are installed to ease passenger mobility as these are mostly connected from terminal to the gates. On the other hand, spiral escalators are experiencing substantial growth with increase in innovative designs and architectures.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Escalator Market Analysis by Type (Step Type, Moving Walkways, Spiral), By Services (New Installation, Maintenance and Overhaul, Modernization) and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2024" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/escalator-market

New installation market holds major share in developing countries such as china and India. While maintenance segment is relatively strong in terms of revenue contribution due to periodic maintenance and repairs of in-use escalators. Countries such as Germany and Canada are witnessing growth in the modernization service segment.

The market is marked by the presence of multiple active players such as KONE CORPORATION, Schindler, Otis Elevator Company, thyssenkrupp AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., and TOSHIBA ELEVATOR AND BUILDING SYSTEMS CORPORATION.

Browse related reports by Hexa Research:

Fingerprint Access Control Syst e ms Market - Global fingerprint access control systems market size is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of over 7% from 2015 to 2022.

- Global fingerprint access control systems market size is expected to reach by 2022, growing at a CAGR of over 7% from 2015 to 2022. Automotive Relay Market - Global automotive relay market size is anticipated to reach USD 12 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2014 to 2020. Increasing demand for high-frequency signals in automotive industry is expected to drive demand growth.

- Global automotive relay market size is anticipated to reach by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2014 to 2020. Increasing demand for high-frequency signals in automotive industry is expected to drive demand growth. Outsourced Customer Care S e rvices Market - Global outsourced customer care services market size is forecast to exceed USD 84.5 billion by 2020, at 5% over next few years. Surging demand for interaction through non-voice channels is expected to be a key driving force.

- Global outsourced customer care services market size is forecast to exceed by 2020, at 5% over next few years. Surging demand for interaction through non-voice channels is expected to be a key driving force. Position Sensors Market - Global position sensors demand is expected to witness a lucrative growth mainly on account of expanding consumer electronic goods application. The global market was valued at approximately USD 7.00 billion in 2015.

Hexa Research has segmented the global escalator market on the basis of type, services and region:

Segmentation by type 2014 - 2024 (USD Million)

• Step type escalator

• Moving walkways

• Spiral escalators

Segmentation by services, 2014 - 2024 (USD Million)

• New installation

• Maintenance and Overhaul

• Modernization

Segmentation by region, 2014 - 2024 (USD Million)

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Rest of world

Key players analyzed:

• KONE CORPORATION

• Otis Elevator Company

• Schindler

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• thyssenKrupp AG

• Hitachi Ltd.

• TOSHIBA ELEVATOR AND BUILDING SYSTEMS CORPORATION

About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com



Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/