The stock market is on a torrent pace of forging new highs, which created a bullish backdrop towards all equities. I have it made it clear in numerous publications that the once-lagging biotechnology sector has finally made a turn, and there are now a number of great names in this sector staging a move. AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stock is one of them, and as always, it is the AbbVie stock chart that has piqued my interest. The price action on the shorter-term chart is compelling, but it's the price action on the long-term chart that has me really excited about the prospects of ABBV stock going forward.
I have the luxury of scanning hundreds of stocks per day and picking.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
I have the luxury of scanning hundreds of stocks per day and picking.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...