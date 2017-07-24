Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: American Express Reported Better Than Expected Revenue and Earnings Results

Research Desk Line-up: Capital One Financial Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For second-quarter fiscal 2017, American Express' consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.31 billion, up 1% compared to revenue of $8.24 billion in Q2 2016. Excluding business from the discontinued relationship and the impact of foreign exchange rates, the Company's adjusted revenues net of interest expense grew 8% on a y-o-y basis. American Express' net and adjusted revenue growth were attributed to higher net interest income and higher adjusted Card Member spending. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of $8.19 billion.

During Q2 2017, American Express' discount revenue of $4.82 billion was flat on a y-o-y basis and grew by 7% on an adjusted basis. The discount rate in the reported quarter was 2.44%, up 1 basis point from the prior year due to lower rate volumes coming off the network. The Company's net card fees grew by 8% in the reported quarter to $771 million, driven by continued strength in the US Platinum and Delta portfolio as well as growth in Mexico and Japan.

American Express' Consolidated provisions for losses were $584 million in Q2 2017, up 26% from $463 million in Q2 2016, driven by continued strong growth in the loan portfolio and a higher lending write-off rate. The Company's consolidated expenses totaled $5.8 billion for the reported quarter, up 21% on a y-o-y basis. American Express' operating expenses widened 39% on a y-o-y basis. Excluding the prior-year portfolio sale gain and restructuring charge, adjusted operating expenses fell 4%.

American Express reported net income of $1.3 billion in Q2 2017, down 33% compared to net income of $2.0 billion in Q2 2016. The year-ago same quarter included results related to the Costco US relationship that has since been discontinued, a gain of $1.1 billion ($677 million after-tax) from the sale of the related loan portfolio, and a $232 million ($151 million after-tax) restructuring charge. The Company's diluted earnings per share in the reported quarter were $1.47, down 30% from $2.10 per share in the year ago same period. American Express' earnings numbers topped Wall Street's expectations of $1.43 per share.

Segment Results

During Q2 2017, American Express' US Consumer Services revenues net of interest expense were $3.2 billion, unchanged from a year ago. The segment's provisions for losses in the reported quarter totaled $345 million, up 46% from $237 million a year ago. The increase primarily reflected strong growth in the loan portfolio and a higher lending write-off rate.

US Consumer Services reported net income of $440 million, down 59% compared to net income of $1.1 billion in Q2 2016. The Company's year ago corresponding period included Costco-related revenues, expenses, and a portion of the previously mentioned portfolio sale gain.

For Q2 2017, American Express' International Consumer and Network Services reported total revenues net of interest expense of $1.4 billion, up 1% on a y-o-y basis. The increase primarily reflected higher discount revenue, net interest income, and net card fees, which was partially offset by the benefit of a contractual partner payment in the prior year. The segment's provisions for losses totaled $84 million for the reported quarter, up 8% from $78 million in the year ago same period. The International Consumer and Network Services division's net income totaled $209 million for Q2 2017, down 8% from $228 million in the year ago comparable period.

American Express' Global Commercial Services generated total revenues net of interest expense of $2.6 billion for Q2 2017, up 3% compared to $2.5 billion in Q2 2016, primarily reflecting higher Card Member spending. The segment's net income totaled $500 million, down 13% from $576 million in Q2 2016. The year-ago same period included Costco-related revenues, expenses, and a portion of the previously mentioned portfolio sale gain.

During Q2 2017, American Express' Global Merchant Services recorded total revenues net of interest expense of $1.2 billion, approximately flat on a y-o-y basis. The segment's total expenses were $472 million, down 14% from $547 million in the year ago corresponding period attributed to lower operating expenses and marketing spending. The Global Merchant Services division posted net income of $430 million, up 15% from $373 million in Q2 2016.

As of June 30, 2017, American Express' return on average equity (ROE) was 21.7%, down from 26.4% in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Outlook

American Express forecasted to deliver earnings per share between $5.60 and $5.80 in FY17.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Friday, July 21, 2017, American Express' stock was marginally up 0.28%, ending the trading session at $85.59. A total volume of 3.57 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 3.39 million shares. The Company's stock price soared 7.54% in the last three months, 12.32% in the past six months, and 34.94% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock surged 15.54% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 15.50 and has a dividend yield of 1.50%. The stock currently has a market cap of $76.58 billion.

