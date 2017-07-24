

24 JULY 2017



NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC



UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 30 JUNE 2017



Northern 2 VCT PLC ('the Company') is a Venture Capital Trust ('VCT') launched in 1999 and managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company's objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing in a portfolio of investments mainly comprising unquoted venture capital holdings. In order to maintain approval by HM Revenue & Customs as a VCT, the Company is required to comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007.



The unaudited net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share as at 30 June 2017 was 76.4 pence (31 March 2017 (audited) 76.6 pence). The NAV is stated before deducting the second interim and final dividends totalling 8.5 pence per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2017, which were paid to eligible shareholders on 21 July 2017.



For the purposes of calculating the NAV per share, quoted investments are carried at bid price as at 30 June 2017 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 30 June 2017 as determined by the directors.



During the three months ended 30 June 2017 the following venture capital portfolio transactions took place:



New investments: Amount Name of company Business activity invested £000



Velocity Composites (AIM quoted) Supplier of advanced composite 97 material kits to the aerospace industry



Subsequent to 30 June 2017 the Company has completed new investments of £1,048,000 in Knowledgemotion, an aggregator and distributor of educational video materials, and £489,000 in Contego Fraud Solutions, a developer of identity verification software and solutions.



Realisations: Sale Original Carrying value at



Name of company proceeds cost 31 March 2017



£000 £000 £000



Optilan Group - sale of company 2,196 1,000 2,196



Kirton - loan stock repayment 774 774 774



Gear4music (Holdings) plc (AIM quoted) - 234 47 179 market sale



The number of ordinary shares in issue at 30 June 2017 was 99,131,060. During the three months ended 30 June 2017 5,570,393 new shares were allotted at an average price of 77.1 pence per share pursuant to a top-up share offer. No shares were re-purchased for cancellation during the period.



On 21 July 2017 2,269,295 new shares were allotted at a price of 68.1 pence per share pursuant to the Company's dividend investment scheme.



Enquiries: Alastair Conn/Christopher Mellor, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000



Website: www.nvm.co.uk



