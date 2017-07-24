Analytics of Things Market to Reach $27.7 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Tremendous Growth of IoT Data & Need for Advanced Analytics

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Analytics of Things (AoT) market is expected to grow from USD 7.19 Billion in 2017 to USD 27.78 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.0%. Factors such as the tremendous growth of IoT data and the need for advanced analytics and automation of businesses are driving the global AoT market.

The report provides detailed insights into the global Analytics of Things market, which is segmented by application, component, analytics type, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In the component segment, the AoT software segment is expected to have the larger market share during the forecast period. The demand for AoT software is rising as organizations are looking for solutions to generate business-related insights and plan the next steps accordingly based on the insights gathered. AoT vendors provide software and solutions that assist companies with data collection and data analysis for generating meaningful insights. AoT software filters the aggregated and enriched data so that it can be analyzed to provide a high throughput from multiple live input data sources.

Among applications, the predictive maintenance and asset management application is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Asset management integrated platforms assist users in managing physical assets and tracking equipment performance. The platforms also provide service assurance by enabling real-time alerts and providing automated corrective actions.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Greenwave Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Mnubo Inc.

Oracle Corporation

PTC, Inc.

Salesforce.Com, Inc.

Sap Se

Teradata Corporation



