

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VF Corp (VFC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $109.89 million, or $0.27 per share. This was up from $51.02 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $2.36 billion. This was up from $2.32 billion last year.



VF Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $109.89 Mln. vs. $51.02 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 115.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 125.0% -Revenue (Q2): $2.36 Bln vs. $2.32 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.94 Full year revenue guidance: $11.65 Bln



