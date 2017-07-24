Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Fidelity National Financial Reported 7.5% increase in Total Revenue

MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=FNF, following the Company's disclosure of its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2017, on July 19, 2017. The Company's EBITDA increased 4.8% on a y-o-y basis. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended June 30, 2017, FNF's total revenue increased 7.5% on a y-o-y basis to $2.29 billion. The total revenue surpassed analysts' expectations by 8.1%. The increase was attributable to improvement in both Direct and Agency premiums, along with an increase in Escrow and title related fees.

During Q2 FY17, FNF's total expenses increased 8.1% on a y-o-y basis to $2 billion. The increase was due to higher personnel cost, other operating expenses, depreciation and amortization, and interest expense.

For the reported quarter, FNF's EBITDA was $437 million compared to $417 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's EBITDA margin was 19% compared to 19.5% in the same quarter last year.

During Q2 FY17, FNF's net income was $175 million compared to $187 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's diluted EPS was 0.63 compared to 0.67 in Q2 FY16. For Q2 FY17, FNF's adjusted diluted EPS increased 1.4% on a y-o-y basis to $0.75. The adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.72.

During Q2 FY17, FNF announced the acquisition of Hudson & Marshall, a full-service auction Company and Title Guaranty of Hawaii, the title insurance Company in the state of Hawaii.

Segment Details

Title - For the reported quarter, FNF's Title segment's total revenue increased 5.5% to $1.92 billion from $1.82 billion in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the segment's pre-tax earnings were $294 million compared to $281 million in the same quarter last year.

During Q2 FY17, FNF's Title segment's adjusted pre-tax earnings were $310 million compared to $300 million in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted pre-tax margin was 16.2% compared to 16.5% in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, FNF's Title segment's adjusted EBITDA increased 3.5% on a y-o-y basis to $326 million. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 20 basis points on a y-o-y basis to 17.1%.

Black Knight Financial Services (BKFS) - For the reported quarter, FNF's BKFS segment's revenue was $242 million compared to $256 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, FNF's BKFS segment's pre-tax earnings were $29 million compared to $41 million in the same quarter last year.

During Q2 FY17, BKFS segment's adjusted EBITDA increased 4% on a y-o-y basis to $119 million. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 270 basis points on a y-o-y basis to 47.9%.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, FNF's net cash flow provided by operations increased 44.8% to $401 million from $277 million in Q2 FY16.

On July 19, 2017, FNF's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 29, 2017, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2017.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Friday, July 21, 2017, Fidelity National Financial's stock climbed 3.82%, ending the trading session at $47.57. A total volume of 1.35 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.27 million shares. The Company's stock price soared 19.82% in the last three months, 39.87% in the past six months, and 26.82% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock skyrocketed 40.08% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 25.66 and has a dividend yield of 2.10%. The stock currently has a market cap of $13.89 billion.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

