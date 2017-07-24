Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Entravision to Buy NBC Affiliate KMIR-TV and MyNetworkTV Affiliate KPSE-LD

Research Desk Line-up: Grupo Televisa Post Earnings Coverage

MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE: EVC), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=EVC. The Company announced on July 21, 2017, that it has signed an agreement with OTA Broadcasting (PSP), LLC to acquire Stations KMIR-TV, the NBC affiliate, and KPSE-LD, the MyNetworkTV affiliate, serving Palm Springs, California. The purchase price of the deal is $21 million. OTA broadcasting bought the above two stations in 2014 for $17 million. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Broadcasting - TV industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on July 10, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on Grupo Televisa when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on EVC; also brushing on TV. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=EVC

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=TV

Entravision is a leading media company serving Latino audiences and communities, and OTA Broadcasting operates in the Radio Broadcasting Stations industry within the Communications sector.

Terms of the Transaction

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2017, following prior approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and is subject to other customary closing conditions.

Entravision stated that including anticipated synergies, the transaction represents an attractive purchase price multiple of less than 6.5 times expected blended 2016-2017 pro-forma broadcast cash flow. The Company noted that the transaction is expected to be immediately free cash flow accretive and is also expected to be funded on a tax efficient basis with proceeds from the FCC broadcast incentive auction and treated as a like-kind exchange pursuant to Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Acquisition will Help to Broaden Services in Palm Springs

Commenting on the acquisition, Walter F. Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Entravision, said:

"Palm Springs is a growing and vibrant market that we know very well and have served for more than 20 years. Our existing television and radio assets located in the market have helped us build strong relationships with the Palm Springs community and our local news programming, Noticias Ya, is highly rated. We are excited to add KMIR's impactful and significant local news presence to our portfolio in Palm Springs. This is a strategic transaction that is extremely attractive on a financial basis, allowing us to broaden the services we provide the Palm Springs market and positions us to continue to build on the success of KMIR and KPSE."

Bill Tolpegin, OTA Broadcasting's Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of KMIR's terrific employees during our ownership of the station. We are confident that Entravision will be a great new home for the station and its team, and look forward to following their continued success."

Acquisition of Headway in March 2017

On March 03, 2017, Entravision Communications Corporation announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the business of Headway, a leading provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions primarily in the US, Mexico, and Latin America. The addition of Headway enabled Entravision to enhance the digital capabilities the Company offers to its advertising and marketing partners and its ability to target audiences and consumers.

About Entravision Communications Corp.

Entravision Communications Corporation is a leading media company that reaches and engages US Latinos across acculturation levels and media channels as well as consumers in Mexico. The Company's comprehensive portfolio incorporates integrated media and marketing solutions comprised of acclaimed television, radio, digital properties, events, and data analytics services. Entravision has 56 primary television stations and is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks. The Company is headquartered in Santa Monica, United States.

About OTA Broadcasting (PSP), LLC

Founded in 2011, OTA Broadcasting own and operate independent television stations in large markets throughout the United States. The Company is owned by Management and Torchlight TV Investments, LLC, an affiliate of MSD Partners, L.P.

Last Close Stock Review

On Friday, July 21, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $6.85, marginally climbing 0.74% from its previous closing price of $6.80. A total volume of 295.74 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Entravision Communications' stock price soared 7.87% in the last one month, 11.38% in the past three months, and 34.31% in the previous six months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 30.18 and has a dividend yield of 1.75%. The stock currently has a market cap of $550.74 million.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number:(917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily