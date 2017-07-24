

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VF Corp. (VFC) announced its fiscal 2017 earnings per share is now expected to be $2.94, down approximately 1 percent on a reported basis (up at a mid-single-digit percentage rate currency neutral) compared to 2016. This compares to the company's prior outlook range of $2.89 to $2.94. VF Corp. noted that, relative to its prior outlook, the updated 2017 earnings per share outlook includes about a $0.08 per share ($40 million pre-tax) impact from additional investments to drive accelerated growth into 2018 and beyond. Revenue is now expected to approximate $11.65 billion, up 2 percent on a reported basis (up 3 percent currency neutral).



VF's Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on September 18, 2017 to shareholders of record on September 8, 2017. VF expects to return more than $1.8 billion to shareholders in 2017 through share repurchases and dividends, up from the prior outlook of $1.6 billion.



