Augmented Reality Market Worth 61.39 Billion USD by 2023

According to the new research report "Augmented Reality Market by Offering (Hardware (Sensor, Displays & Projectors, Cameras), and Software), Device Type (Head-Mounted, Head-Up, Handheld), Application (Enterprise, Consumer, Commercial, Automotive) and Geography - Global forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the market is expected to grow from USD 2.39 Billion in 2016 to USD 61.39 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 55.71% between 2017 and 2023.

The increasing demand for AR devices and applications in healthcare, increase in demand for AR in the retail and e-commerce, and rising investment in the augmented reality market are the major drivers for the augmented reality market.

Head-up displays to witness high growth during the forecast period

Head-up displays (HUDs) for the augmentation of images are presently used in automotive, and aerospace and defense sectors for training purposes; the HUD market is still in the developing phase and is likely to commercialize in the near future. The recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 has come up with enormous opportunities and variations for head-up displays using the augmented reality. The head-up display with AR was one of the most talked about innovations in the CES 2017. Head-up displays would be used for navigation in airplanes and automotives. The information such as the roadmap and the speed along with the other necessary details in the line of sight would be displayed at the windscreens and would help the driver drive safely. The use of head-up displays in the applications such as automotive, and aerospace and defense would help the market to grow at a higher rate.

Consumer application to lead the augmented reality market

The augmented reality technology offers remarkable results in terms of visual effects when used in gaming and sports broadcasts. There are some AR gaming applications in which players can create virtual objects and characters and then link those digital creatures to defined locations in the real world. Players can then easily interact with those digital objects in the real world. The demand for software apps is high in the consumer sector because all gaming applications are used in devices such as smartphones and tablets to play the games. Even in the entertainment application, the demand for the development of AR apps is high to enhance the user experience in different areas such as sports broadcasting, gathering information through social networking sites, and so on. The use of head-mounted displays for gaming and entertainment will also be a major boost to the augmented reality market.

APAC expected to hold a major share of the augmented reality market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific comprises China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC. Being an emerging economy, Asia Pacific is witnessing major changes in the adoption of new technologies and advancements. Due to the presence of most of the display panel manufacturers in the region, APAC witnesses an increasing adoption of latest technologies.

Major players in the augmented reality market are Google, Inc. (US), PTC Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (US), Wikitude GmbH (Austria), DAQRI LLC (US), Zugara, Inc. (US), Blippar (UK), Magic Leap, Inc. (US), and Osterhout Design Group (US).

