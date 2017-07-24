Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Schlumberger Acquires Controlling Interest in Eurasia Drilling Co.

MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SLB. The oilfield services Company announced on July 20, 2017, that it has signed an agreement to acquire controlling 51% stake in Eurasia Drilling Company Limited. The financial aspects of the deal were not made public by any of the Companies. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on SLB. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SLB

Information on the acquisition

The shareholders of Eurasia Drilling have given their approval for the deal. The deal is subject to receiving approval from the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia, regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions.

Sharing his views on the acquisition of controlling stake by Schlumberger, Dr. Alexander Djaparidze, CEO of Eurasia Drilling, said:

"It builds on our strategic alliance with Schlumberger since 2011 and our mutually beneficial business relationship since 2007. The combination of the technology know how and operational expertise of Schlumberger coupled to the financial strength of the Investment Funds, brings significant benefits to our customers and the Russian conventional land drilling market."

In early June 2017, Eurasia Drilling had announced that it has signed an investment agreement with a Consortium which included of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF, created by RDIF and China Investment Corporation) as well as leading co-investors from the Middle-East. Eurasia Drilling revealed that the work on this investment agreement is ongoing and will be completed once all parties sign a definitive agreement. This is expected to happen soon.

History between Schlumberger and Eurasia Drilling

Schlumberger and Eurasia Drilling have a long and healthy relationship from 2011 when both Companies had entered a strategic alliance. The current acquisition is the second attempt by Schlumberger to acquire a stake in Eurasia Drilling. In January 2015, Schlumberger had announced the acquisition of 45.65% minority stake in Eurasia Drilling for a transaction value of approximately $1.7 billion. However, the transaction could not be completed due to lengthy delays in receiving approvals from Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service. In September 2015, Schlumberger announced that it is backing out of the deal to concentrate on other business opportunities.

Schlumberger announced financial results for Q2 2017

Parallel to the acquisition news and in a separate press release, Schlumberger also announced its financial results for Q2 2017. The Company's revenue for Q2 2017 was $7.5 billion which reflected an 8% increase sequentially. Its pre-tax operating income for the quarter was $950 million. Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.35, excluding charges. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the quarter for its shareholders and will be payable on October 13, 2017.

About Eurasia Drilling Co.

Eurasia Drilling is a leading contractor of onshore and offshore drilling and well services. It is one of the largest and the number one drilling Company in Russia based on meters drilled. It also has a dominant position in the Caspian Sea jack-up rig market and has established a presence in Northern Iraq. The services offered by the Company include onshore drilling, offshore drilling, onshore workover services, and sidetracking services.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. Schlumberger has been in existence for over 80 years and supplies the industry's most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions for hydrocarbon recovery that optimize reservoir performance.

It has a presence in more than 85 countries including principal offices in Paris, Houston, London, and The Hague. The Company places strong emphasis on innovations and technology and has over 125 research and engineering facilities worldwide. It has a diverse workforce of over 100,000 people from over 140 nationalities.

For FY16, the Company reported revenue of approximately $27.81 billion.

Last Close Stock Review

On Friday, July 21, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $66.53, slightly falling 0.73% from its previous closing price of $67.02. A total volume of 10.90 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 7.77 million shares. Schlumberger's stock price advanced 1.62% in the last one month. The stock has a dividend yield of 3.01% and currently has a market cap of $92.68 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily