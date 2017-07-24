Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Morgan Stanley's Q2 EPS Rose; Outperformed Forecasts

Research Desk Line-up: E*TRADE Financial Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

During Q2 FY17, Morgan Stanley reported net revenues of $9.50 billion, which was 7% above the $8.91 billion recorded in Q2 FY16. Net revenues for the reported quarter beat market consensus estimates of $9.3 billion.

The multinational financial services Company's earnings applicable to Morgan Stanley for Q2 FY17 came in at $1.59 billion, or $0.87 per diluted share, up from $1.43 billion, or $0.75 per diluted share, in Q2 FY16. Furthermore, net income numbers for Q2 FY17 beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of $0.76 per diluted share.

Performance Metrics

In Q2 FY17, Morgan Stanley's net interest income fell 18% y-o-y to $751 million from $913 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2016. However, the Company's non-interest income grew 9% to $8.75 billion in Q2 FY17 from $8.00 billion in the previous year's same quarter.

Morgan Stanley's return on average common equity stood at 9.1% for Q2 FY17 compared to 8.3% reported in last year same period. As on June 30, 2017, the Company's common equity tier 1 capital stood 16.6% compared to 16.8% in the year previously on the same date. The Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 18.9% at the end of Q2 FY17 compared to 18.8% at the close of Q2 FY16. Book value per share stood at $38.22 as on June 30, 2017, versus $36.29 per share as on June 30, 2016. Furthermore, tangible book value per common share was $33.24 as on June 30, 2017, compared to $31.39 as on June 30, 2016.

Segment Performance

In Q2 FY17, Institutional Securities segment's net revenues came in at $4.76 billion compared to $4.58 billion in prior year's comparable quarter. The segment's contribution to net income applicable to Morgan Stanley came in flat at $992 million in Q2 FY17 from $988 million in Q2 FY16.

Wealth Management segment's revenues increased to $4.15 billion during Q2 FY17 from $3.81 billion reported in the year ago corresponding quarter. Furthermore, the segment reported net income applicable to Morgan Stanley of $665 million in Q2 FY17 compared to $516 million in Q2 FY16.

Morgan Stanley's Investment Management segment's net revenues stood at $665 million versus $583 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. Moreover, the segment reported net income applicable to Morgan Stanley of $100 million compared with $78 million in the last year's same quarter.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

In the earnings press release, Morgan Stanley's Board of Directors announced a hike in quarterly dividend from $0.20 per share to $0.25, which is payable on August 15, 2017, to common shareholders of record on July 31, 2017.

The Company also informed Wall Street that it had repurchased approximately $500 million of its common stock, or approximately 12 million shares, in Q2 FY17. Furthermore, the Company also announced a share repurchase of up to $5 billion of common stock beginning from Q3 FY17 and through the end of Q2 FY18.

Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley's share price finished last Friday's trading session at $46.59, marginally up 0.17%. A total volume of 8.72 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 11.46% in the last three months, 9.39% in the past six months, and 61.38% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock rallied 10.27% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 13.78 and have a dividend yield of 1.72%. The stock currently has a market cap of $86.79 billion.

