The European Business Awards for 2017-18 Are Now Open

The European Business Awards and lead sponsor RSM have today announced the opening of the 11th European Business Awards; Europe's largest cross sector business competition, celebrating the best in Europe.

From today companies can enter and be nominated for the chance to win in one of 12 categories. As well as endorsement and recognition, other benefits to those taking part include networking opportunities with peers, potential new business partners, increased brand exposure through PR and social media, and the opportunity to be part of a select business community.

To enter or nominate a company go to http://www.businessawardseurope.com . The competition is independent, free to enter and open to organisations of all sizes and from any industry sector. Last year the European Business Awards attracted over 33,000 organisations from 34 countries. Information on the previous winners can also be found on the website.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of The European Business Awards, said: "For a chance to be recognised as the best in Europe, to learn from peers and gain new clients, please enter or nominate a company today."

He added: "The European Business Awards celebrates and rewards innovative, dynamic and thriving businesses. We wouldn't be able to do this without the support of our sponsors and we are pleased once again to announce RSM as our lead sponsor this year, supported by ELITE and PR Newswire."

Jean Stephens, CEO of RSM International, the sixth largest global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, and long-term sponsors of the Awards, said: "As advisors to growing and successful businesses, such as those in the European Business Awards, our goal is to help them to make confident decisions for the future, and this is particularly important during these unpredictable and challenging times. Given the current circumstances, we believe it is more important than ever to recognise and reward achievements, ethics and ingenuity.

She added: "We are looking forward to another year of lead sponsorship, celebrating prosperity and supporting the development of a stronger and more successful European business community."

This year the competition has a three-stage process. Following entry, in September a "Ones to Watch" list of businesses chosen as the most successful, innovative and ethical in each country will be published.

Following further judging, 12 National Winners (one for each category) will be announced for each country at a series of networking events. Finally, in June 2018 the final 12 European Winners will be announced at a celebratory Gala.

The Awards Categories for 2017-2018:

The RSM Entrepreneur of the Year Award The ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year The Award for Innovation The Award for International Expansion The Social Responsibility and Environmental Awareness Award The New Business of The Year Award The Workplace and People Development Award The Customer and Market Engagement Award The Digital Technology Award The Business of the Year Award with Turnover € 0 - 25M The Business of the Year Award with Turnover €26M - 150M The Business of the Year Award with Turnover €150 +

To enter this year's European Business Awards or for more information about the competition please go to http://www.businessawardseurope.com or call +44(0)207-234-3535.

About the European Business Awards:

The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe.

The European Business Awards programme serves the European business community in three ways:

• It celebrates and endorses individuals' and organisations' success

• It provides and promotes examples of excellence for the business community to aspire to

• It engages with the European business community to create debate on key issues

The European Business Awards is now in its 11th year. Last year it engaged with over 33,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE and PR Newswire. http://www.businessawardseurope.com.

