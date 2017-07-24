Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-07-24 13:31 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits group, in order to increase the effectiveness of management of its companies in Eastern and Central Europe Cluster and after recognising more than 17 years of successful experience in finance field of Dovile Tamoševiciene, invited her to take over Eastern and Central Europes Cluster's and MBWS Polska sp z o o's Finance Director position.



Dovile Tamoševiciene will remain close to the company as a Member of the Board. Since 24th of July, untill the new permanent AB "Vilniaus degtine" General Manager will begin its duties, company's Acting General Manager will be Financial Director Raimonda Pilke.



Acting General manager Raimonda Pilke