TORONTO, 2017-07-24 13:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX:MND) is pleased to provide exploration updates for the first half of 2017 for two of its producing properties, Björkdal (Sweden) and Costerfield (Australia), and its Challacollo (Chile) development project.



This press release refers to tables and figures. Accompanying tables can be found at the end of this press release, whereas the figures accompanying this release can be found in an exploration presentation posted on the Company's website that can be accessed at:



http://www.mandalayresources.com/investor-presentations/Technical_Presentations



Dr. Mark Sander, President and CEO of Mandalay, commented, "In the first half of 2017, our exploration programs yielded excellent results, which clearly demonstrate the potential for significant near-term and long-term Mineral Reserve additions at both Björkdal and Costerfield.



"At Björkdal, extensional drilling to the northeast and north of the mine demonstrated that the gold mineralized system extends several hundred metres beyond the current mine in those directions and is not yet closed off. As a result, we have demonstrated the potential to increase Mineral Reserves at Lake Zone underground and West Pit at surface. We have also made significant progress in understanding the distribution and characteristics of high-grade skarn mineralization that occurs both in the open pit and underground mines. Follow-up drilling is planned.



"At Costerfield, drilling has improved the outlook for mine life extensions at different scales. At Brunswick, new holes have delivered high-grade, deep intersections that are expected to make a positive impact on the updated Mineral Resource and Reserve model anticipated in the fourth quarter. As previously reported, we anticipate the new model will significantly extend mine life based on our expectation that Brunswick will prove to be economic. As well, the potential next major new mineralized shoot after Brunswick has begun to emerge in our new drilling below the historic workings on the main Costerfield lode. These intercepts contain extraordinary gold and antimony grades scattered along a 400 metre strike length and 100 metre vertical interval. New intercepts along N-lode have also identified new splays which, as we follow them up, have the potential for incrementally adding Reserves near current underground infrastructure."



Dr. Sander concluded, "Lastly, at Challacollo, we reached a major milestone with the discovery of sufficient water to support an eventual operation. Activities to permit and complete a production well, followed by transfer of existing water rights to the new location are underway. We now have the option to launch a project to optimize previously estimated capital and operating costs for a mine and plant at Challacollo."



Bjo¨rkdal Exploration



Significant Exploration Results (Tables 1 through 4; Figures 1 through 5)



Underground Exploration



In the first half of 2017, underground diamond drilling at Björkdal extended the north-eastern limit of the Björkdal vein-system and infilled discrete areas. Intercepts from the extensional drilling demonstrate that gold mineralization extends along-strike from the defined resource for at least 200-300 metres (Figure 2 and Table 2) and mineralization remains open to the north and east. Infill drilling also increased confidence and delivered some high-grade intercepts in areas closer to the current limits of the mine (Figure 3 and Table 3).



Open Pit Exploration



Near-mine surface drilling with both core and Reverse Circulation methods during the first half of 2017 focused on extending gold mineralization in the north-western portions of the West Pit (Figure 4). This drilling intercepted many new mineralized intervals in the northern wall of the West Pit (Table 4). Results from this extensional drilling demonstrate that the mineralized vein-system in this area of the deposit extends from the current limits of the West Pit to at least 150 m further to the north. These veins are interpreted to correlate with the same vein-system mined from the underground mine, located to the east of this area. Therefore, the Björkdal vein-system remains open to the west and north-west of the current mine footprint, presenting high-calibre extensional targets for future exploration programs at Björkdal.



In addition to successful extensional drilling of the Björkdal vein-system, significant gold intercepts were also obtained from non-veined, mineralized carbonate lenses belonging to the host-stratigraphy (the Björkdal marble unit). These mineralized carbonate lenses are strongly altered, containing abundant amphiboles (predominately actinolite), silica and chlorite with accessory pyrite, pyrrhotite and pyroxenes. This metasomatic assemblage suggests skarn-like depositional mechanisms, and represents an exciting new deposit-type both within and peripheral to the footprint of the current Björkdal mine.



Three gold-bearing, skarn-like bodies have been defined though drilling over the past six months; two in the vicinity of the underground mine and a single in the open pit mine (Figure 5). The skarnified carbonate lenses are shallow dipping, narrow, plunging bodies that are located above and adjacent to the Björkdal vein-system. Intercepts of this skarn-hosted gold-mineralization include:



-- 12.2 m (true width) at 26.99 g/t Au in hole MU7-037 (Table 2); and -- 1 m at 10.99 g/t Au in hole MR7-002 and 8 m at 0.67 g/t (Table 4).



These results suggest that this style of mineralization presents the possibility of bulk-minable tonnages of potentially much higher gold-concentrations than the more typical Björkdal vein systems. Within the month of June, a 1,176 tonne parcel of the recently exposed West Pit skarn ore was crushed and milled with results indicating a back-calculated head-grade of 4.30 g/t Au. The recent intercepts of all significant gold-bearing skarn intercepts will be followed up as priority targets in the remainder of 2017 and 2018 exploration programs, while regional exploration models and programs will be refined to incorporate further targeting of near-surface, high-grade gold skarn and skarn-like mineralized systems in the larger Björkdal area.



Björkdal Drilling, Sampling and Assaying



During the period from January 1, 2017 to June 30, 2017, a total of 13,640 metres of exploration drilling was completed in 66 drill holes. Drilling included 23 surface core and RC holes totalling 3,451 m and 43 underground core holes totalling 10,189 m. All drill-hole collars are surveyed, and downhole surveys are completed in order to record hole azimuth and dip variations.



All surface and underground exploration drilling has been conducted by third party contractors, with a mix of core and reverse circulation drilling using WL66, NQ2, HQ and 5.5" RC sized drilling equipment (producing 50 mm, 50.5 mm and 63.5 mm diameter core respectively).



Core and RC samples are logged by Mandalay geologists on-site. Assaying of Björkdal samples was completed at CRS Minlab Oy (CRS) in Kempele, Finland and ALS in Piteå, Sweden. Whole core samples (WL66 and NQ2 size) were sent directly to the independent laboratories for sample preparation and assaying, while HQ diameter core was half-sawn at the laboratories off-site before sample preparation. Assaying was conducted utilizing the Pal1000 (CRS) and LeachWELL (ALS) cyanide leaching processes. Mandalay's rigorous QA/QC program includes the use of standard reference samples, blanks, duplicates, repeats, and internal laboratory quality assurance procedures. More details on the drilling, logging, sampling, and assaying procedures are contained in the Technical Report "Mandalay Resources Corporation Technical Report on the Björkdal Gold Mine, Sweden" filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on January 27, 2017.



Costerfield Exploration



Significant Exploration Results (Tables 5 through 8; Figures 6 through 12)



Brunswick



Following structural analysis of Brunswick mineralization, the Company conducted infill drilling within the Penguin to Kiwi (PK) panel of the Brunswick lode (Table 6 and Figure 7). Further confidence of grade continuity was gained through this drilling, with high-grade intercepts including 24.4 g/t Au and 6.1% Sb over a vein width of 2.01 m in BD278W2.



These results will be reflected in a resource update expected in the fourth quarter of 2017. This drilling is expected to result in an increase in Indicated Mineral Resource of the Brunswick lode.



Further drilling was undertaken with the purpose of extending Brunswick below the Kiwi Fault and to the south. Both drilling campaigns intercepted antimony and gold mineralization along the Brunswick corridor. Mineralization has now been identified approximately 280 m below historic workings and approximately 100 m below the current Inferred Mineral Resource. Below the historic B3 pit, the Brunswick line of mineralization has been identified at a depth of 225 m below surface and over a strike length of 300 m (Figure 7). Highlights of this extension drilling are:



-- 9.3 g/t Au and 2.5% Sb over a vein width of 1.56 m in BD268 below the Kiwi fault; and -- 17.4g/t Au with 4.7% Sb over a vein width of 0.63m in BD289 within Brunswick South.



Future exploration efforts are expected to focus on extending the current Mineral Resource below the Kiwi fault and into Brunswick South, pending economic analysis.



Costerfield



A target testing campaign investigating the continuation of mineralization underneath the historic Costerfield mine workings is currently underway. The early stages of this campaign have shown great success with mineralization confirmed over a strike length of approximately 500 m and to a depth of approximately 150 m vertically below the current workings (Figure 8). The highlight of the program during the first half of 2017 is the deepest northern intercept, which contained 59.8 g/t Au and 3.2% Sb over a true vein width of 0.56 m in BC006w1 (Table 7).



N Lode Upper



Structural analysis of the mineralized corridor known as N Lode has led to the recognition of a previously untested prospective zone near to surface. The first drill hole to test this area has confirmed the presence of an up-dip continuity to the enriched northern portion of N Lode. The proximity of this mineralization to established underground development makes this find an important focus for near future delineation drilling (Table 8 and Figure 9).



Alison South



Testing of the upper portion of mineralization over the Cuffley Deposit has returned high-grade gold results within two veins in an offset, up-dip continuation of the Cuffley Deposit named Alison South. The highlight of this drilling was an intercept containing 71.1 g/t Au and 0.5% Sb over a true vein width of 0.35 m in AD168 (Table 8 and Figure 10).



K Lode



A high-grade portion of K Lode was discovered through the opportunistic drilling program (Table 8 and Figure 11). This vein has already been accessed through mining on an intersecting portion of N Lode which makes this a potential low-cost mining source in the near future.



Augusta East



A drilling campaign investigating the possibility of an eastern repetition of the Augusta and Cuffley line of mineralization is currently underway. Gold has been located within a near-surface, sub-vertical vein set in the first hole to be drilled on this target (Figure 12). Although the grade of these intercepts are not potentially economic, they are characteristic of the periphery of orebodies in the district. Follow-up drilling is planned.



Costerfield Drilling, Sampling, and Assaying



During the first half of 2017, Mandalay drilled 18,489 m of diamond core at its Costerfield gold-antimony mine (Table 5). 5,520 m was dedicated to increasing immediate mine life through infill and extension of the Brunswick resource and through opportunistic drilling projects on K Lode, N Lode and Alison South. 12,969 m was devoted to regional exploration, with the drill testing of the Costerfield Mine extension, Augusta East and Brunswick line of lode extension. In addition, the Company completed 1,652 m of on-vein operating development and associated sampling of N Lode, Cuffley Lode, New Vein, Bob lode and associated splays.



Drill core was logged and sampled by Costerfield geologists, who also mapped and sampled the development advances. All samples were sent to Onsite Laboratory in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia for sample preparation and assay. Site geological and metallurgical personnel have implemented a QA/QC process that includes the regular submission of standard reference materials and blanks with drill and face samples submitted for assay. Standard reference materials have been certified by Geostats Pty Ltd. (see Technical Report entitled "Costerfield Operation, Victoria, Australia NI 43-101 Report", filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) March 31, 2017, which contains a complete description of drilling, sampling, and assaying procedures).



Challacollo Exploration



Four holes were drilled at Challocollo during the first half of 2017 to explore for water, a critical requirement for further project development. A total of 416.5 metres was drilled, with all four holes encountering promising quantities of water. Drill hole locations are provided in Figure 13, with pump test results in Table 9.



Qualified Person:



Chris Gregory, Vice President of Operational Geology and Exploration at Mandalay Resources, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided on all the Company's properties contained in this release.



About Mandalay Resources Corporation:



Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia, Sweden and producing and exploration projects in Chile. The Company is focused on executing a roll-up strategy, creating critical mass by aggregating advanced or in-production gold, copper, silver and antimony projects in Australia, the Americas and Europe to generate near-term cash flow and shareholder value.



Forward-Looking Statements:



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding expected exploration results and increases to resources and reserves. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, changes in commodity prices and general market and economic conditions. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Mandalay. A description of additional risks that could result in actual results and developments differing from those contemplated by forward-looking statements in this news release can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mandalay's annual information form dated March 31, 2017, a copy of which is available under Mandalay's profile at www.sedar.com. In addition, there can be no assurance that any inferred resources that are discovered as a result of additional drilling will ever be upgraded to proven or probable reserves. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



Accompanying Drill Summary Tables:



Table 1: Björkdal H1 2017 drilling summary



CATEGORY Metres No. of AREA Metres No. of Holes Holes Infill 5,622 27 Underground Main and 5,421 25 Central Zone Extension 8,018 39 Underground Lake Zone North 4,768 18 Target 0 Open Pit 3,451 23 Test 13,640 66 13,640 66



Table 2: Björkdal underground extensional drilling results



Significant new underground core-drilling intercepts from extensional drilling. Note: only intercepts displayed with Au grade greater than resource cut-off grade (i.e. greater than underground resource cut-off grade once diluted to minimum mining width of 3 metres). Drill holes labelled with italics and "*" are skarn-hosted intercepts.



Hole Hole Total Intercep Intercep Intercep Drille Interc True Au ID Comple Hole t t t d ept Width Grade tion Depth Easting Northing RL Width Angle (m) (g/t) Date (m) (Mine (Mine (Mine (m) (degr Grid) Grid) Grid) ee) MU6-05 08/01/ 425.8 1787.498 1413.9 -376.732 1 53 0.76 6.62 6 2017 MU6-05 1839.244 1381.508 -417.335 1.35 46 0.93 3.25 6 MU6-05 1932.742 1312.574 -495.203 0.4 65 0.34 12.90 6 MU6-05 1939.954 1306.791 -501.348 0.5 66 0.43 19.90 6 MU6-05 1947.495 1300.68 -507.79 0.5 68 0.44 6.66 6 MU6-05 1977.948 1275.375 -534.029 0.9 28 0.37 10.90 6 MU6-05 1981.479 1272.401 -537.064 0.35 54 0.25 75.20 6 MU6-05 1987.25 1267.53 -542.006 1 N/A 2.99 6 MU6-06 19/11/ 360 1741.766 1362.736 -397.62 1 N/A 7.02 2B 2016 MU6-06 1752.195 1471.121 -455.173 0.65 47 0.43 29.60 2B MU6-06 1762.741 1565.771 -503.546 1 N/A 20.20 2B MU6-06 05/11/ 368.85 1741.826 1331.859 -376.674 0.8 40 0.47 12.45 3 2016 MU6-06 1757.374 1384.879 -398.062 4.5 65 4.05 4.69 3 MU6-06 02/12/ 371.3 1827.702 1523.897 -493.954 2 N/A 3.00 4 2016 MU6-06 1839.071 1549.513 -508.003 1.1 N/A 2.49 4 MU6-06 20/12/ 299.9 1769.494 1343.963 -375.715 0.45 55 0.33 16.30 6 2016 MU6-06 1776.555 1340.798 -378.272 0.45 65 0.38 7.82 6 MU6-06 1845.415 1308.012 -404.855 1.1 N/A 2.92 6 MU6-06 1983.533 1254.474 -459.286 0.4 N/A 6.54 6 MU6-06 1997.045 1249.595 -464.549 0.5 59 0.40 25.20 6 MU6-06 14/12/ 289.8 1788.086 1328.791 -377.312 0.7 67 0.62 114.00 7 2016 MU6-06 1879.828 1263.105 -394.558 1 N/A 114.00 7 MU6-06 1957.741 1202.092 -411.012 0.35 60 0.27 10.10 7 MU6-06 05/01/ 334 1811.246 1375.92 -407.466 1 N/A 3.72 8 2017 MU6-06 1895.604 1246.547 -468.29 0.3 62 0.24 45.20 8 MU6-06 1898.868 1240.906 -470.775 0.85 68 0.75 6.29 8 MU6-06 1907.14 1226.295 -477.191 0.4 69 0.35 38.00 8 MU6-06 1909.549 1221.967 -479.079 0.8 58 0.64 4.14 8 MU6-06 29/11/ 311.8 1718.824 1506.92 -433.676 0.6 51 0.43 6.73 9 2016 MU6-06 1716.168 1523.545 -443.366 0.45 73 0.41 22.60 9 MU6-06 1716.589 1530.003 -445.899 3.45 68 3.17 16.16 9 MU6-06 1723.273 1607.883 -474.993 0.9 N/A 6.38 9 MU6-07 12/12/ 340.4 1714.006 1374.881 -381.108 7 N/A 7.99 0 2016 MU6-07 1720.978 1437.457 -424.775 0.25 69 0.21 18.70 0 MU6-07 1741.021 1564.173 -502.624 0.85 35 0.44 19.80 0 MU6-07 1744.442 1581.601 -512.3 1 N/A 42.80 0 MU6-07 1754.051 1627.992 -537.043 2.1 79 2.05 3.37 0 MU6-07 21/12/ 350.3 1739.422 1439.671 -413.75 0.75 N/A 6.24 1 2016 MU6-07 1750.379 1467.493 -426.922 0.4 31 0.15 21.60 1 MU6-07 18/11/ 599.5 1430.577 1675.934 -446.524 0.6 42 0.35 17.85 2 2016 MU6-07 1437.989 1698.592 -460.826 0.4 47 0.25 18.45 2 MU6-07 1497.714 1854.884 -550.758 2.55 32 1.30 1.94 2 MU6-07 1506.72 1875.128 -561.095 0.35 33 0.14 25.30 2 MU7-00 14/01/ 377.6 1824.955 1383.995 -414.309 1.75 45 1.2 2.05 1 2017 MU7-00 1832.121 1378.609 -418.685 0.9 53 0.7 8.61 1 MU7-00 1842.647 1370.509 -425.1 1.6 N/A 7.93 1 MU7-00 1896.033 1326.777 -456.425 1 57 0.8 3.04 1 MU7-00 1939.963 1287.573 -480.587 0.3 71 0.26 30.90 1 MU7-00 1968.374 1260.845 -495.396 0.25 54 0.16 93.20 1 MU7-00 1977.574 1251.836 -500.147 7.1 81 7 2.02 1 MU7-00 1987.39 1241.938 -505.264 5.1 26 2.18 1.66 1 MU7-00 2012.844 1214.602 -518.928 3.05 77 2.96 7.92 1 MU7-00 19/01/ 270.01 1866.588 1223.837 -349.876 0.5 45 0.31 20.60 2 2017 MU7-00 1864.349 1266.938 -370.305 1.2 N/A 5.57 2 MU7-00 1862.518 1306.287 -389.282 1.35 60 1.14 2.90 2 MU7-00 1860.959 1351.482 -411.306 0.85 67 0.76 3.93 2 MU7-00 1859.667 1424.56 -447.305 2 53 1.56 1.79 2 MU7-03 09/06/ 251.8 1386.102 1714.776 -455.691 6.3 28 2.9 18.01 0 2017 MU7-03 31/05/ 265.7 1397.277 1708.159 -437.563 5.4 39 3.35 27.88 1 2017 MU7-03 1407.144 1733.875 -446.951 0.8 57 0.64 4.59 1 MU7-03 1446.028 1828.25 -478.483 0.5 41 0.28 9.64 1 MU7-03 04/05/ 291 1519.263 1586.389 -421.277 3.8 25 1.55 2.24 3 2017 MU7-03 1519.715 1601.397 -427.358 12.8 54 10.32 21.70 3 MU7-03 1520.445 1622.041 -435.825 3.45 40 2.17 1.42 3 MU7-03 17/05/ 389 1520.129 1588.872 -425.564 3.05 26 1.28 10.547 4 2017 MU7-03 1533.653 1700.021 -511.05 0.7 46 0.46 7.98 4 MU7-03 1536.174 1719.395 -525.751 0.4 53 0.28 10.3 4 MU7-03 1559.817 1884.95 -648.916 1 81 0.98 4.66 4 MU7-03 01/06/ 375 1522.302 1593.006 -430.086 0.7 21 0.19 18.30 5 2017 MU7-03 1530.44 1626.838 -460.095 1 25 0.37 9.13 5 MU7-03 1539.078 1661.131 -490.249 0.95 31 0.43 9.00 5 MU7-03 1551.922 1708.887 -531.696 1 21 0.30 13.50 5 MU7-03 1571.396 1775.828 -589.123 1.15 31 0.54 6.13 5* MU7-03 1577.136 1794.894 -605.333 1 N/A 2.54 5* MU7-03 1590.231 1837.95 -641.92 3 N/A 2.47 5* MU7-03 20/05/ 350.8 1580.338 1632.394 -498.678 2.75 42 1.79 1.73 6 2017 MU7-03 1574.824 1672.071 -528.974 0.8 52 0.59 26.85 6 MU7-03 28/04/ 217.4 1606.82 1537.132 -416.557 0.6 67 0.53 5.59 7 2017 MU7-03 1611.089 1611.888 -451.9 1 25 0.37 6.60 7* MU7-03 1612.087 1629.067 -459.955 29 25 12.20 26.99 7* MU7-03 07/05/ 343.8 1626.061 1642.152 -516.151 2.45 44 1.66 5.29 8 2017 MU7-03 1629.399 1661.203 -531.833 11.75 50 8.96 2.29 8



Table 3: Björkdal underground infill drilling results



Significant new underground core-drilling intercepts from infill drilling. Note: Only intercepts included with Au grade that is greater than resource cut-off grade (i.e. greater than underground resource cut-off grade once diluted to minimum mining width of 3 metres).



Hole Hole Total Intercep Intercep Intercep Drille Interc True Au ID Comple Hole t t t d ept Width Grade tion Depth Easting Northing RL Width Angle (m) (g/t) Date (m) (Mine (Mine (Mine (m) (degr Grid) Grid) Grid) ee) MU7-00 30/01/ 335.1 1846.703 1179.6 -400.478 1 N/A 2.55 4 2017 MU7-00 08/02/ 376 1896.943 1194.468 -351.859 0.35 57 0.26 10.6 5 2017 MU7-00 1975.912 1150.358 -377.229 0.65 51 0.47 7.24 5 MU7-00 1986.196 1144.33 -380.644 1.35 71 1.26 2.28 5 MU7-00 2023.949 1121.674 -393.32 1 N/A 634.00 5 MU7-00 2121.92 1058.502 -428.071 3.1 50 2.33 5.72 5 MU7-00 23/02/ 271.6 1898.314 1195.12 -353.543 0.3 54 0.21 738 7 2017 MU7-00 06/02/ 301.25 1894.748 1156.804 -413.354 0.4 26 0.12 29.9 8 2017 MU7-00 16/02/ 252 1813.792 1376.136 -421.646 1.5 50 1.12 204.88 9 2017 MU7-01 20/02/ 270 1955.253 1099.576 -340.695 0.5 55 0.37 132.00 1 2017 MU7-01 1980.936 1085.876 -360.705 0.95 45 0.63 21.55 1 MU7-01 1998.354 1075.954 -374.704 0.65 51 0.47 31.60 1 MU7-01 2021.441 1062.039 -393.738 0.65 61 0.54 77.20 1 MU7-01 2033.239 1054.581 -403.66 8.9 51 6.88 2.10 1 MU7-01 23/02/ 150.4 2048.184 1016.739 -388.607 0.65 61 0.54 47.4 2 2017 MU7-01 2034.575 1024.096 -395.835 2.4 57 1.98 2.93 2 MU7-01 06/04/ 291.7 1873.58 1222.569 -434.781 0.9 37 0.49 5.19 3 2017 MU7-01 1865.567 1247.085 -457.392 2.6 50 1.95 4.70 3 MU7-01 15/04/ 224.8 1870.76 1147.178 -385.949 0.8 39 0.45 10.1 5 2017 MU7-01 15/03/ 290 1933.282 1262.917 -480.271 0.55 49 0.37 22.8 6B 2017 MU7-01 1935.746 1260.086 -482.211 0.8 51 0.58 4.24 6B MU7-01 1943.905 1250.624 -488.639 0.8 51 0.58 5.87 6B MU7-01 24/03/ 311.1 1820.236 1305.575 -417.048 0.75 85 0.74 63.1 7 2017 MU7-01 1824.181 1294.782 -422.031 1 N/A 8.68 7 MU7-01 1836.648 1259.058 -438.457 0.4 73 0.36 9.15 7 MU7-01 17/04/ 176.43 1337.556 1681.1 -368.273 1.3 72 1.22 2.65 9 2017 MU7-02 11/03/ 132.2 1380.474 1671.151 -423.877 1.05 N/A 2.35 0 2017 MU7-02 1378.622 1691.647 -435.882 1.10 43 0.7 4.09 0 MU7-02 1377.411 1705.943 -444.282 3.75 35 2.10 5.37 0 MU7-02 1376.9 1712.455 -448.118 0.50 67 0.44 31.20 0 MU7-02 1373.91 1762.628 -477.604 2.05 54 1.62 2.04 0 MU7-02 1373.265 1779.263 -487.368 1.45 48 1.04 11.54 0 MU7-02 16/03/ 161.9 1366.773 1734.506 -491.879 2.15 44 1.45 1.81 1 2017 MU7-02 1359.85 1777.309 -536.403 0.95 N/A 5.32 1 MU7-02 20/03/ 161.7 1341.436 1733.652 -496.817 1.1 20 0.32 9.77 2 2017 MU7-02 24/04/ 140 1748.02 1443.057 -418.291 0.3 38 0.13 47.2 4 2017 MU7-02 25/03/ 180.22 1259.047 1651.169 -421.352 1.6 N/A 3.87 5 2017 MU7-02 1236.075 1712.466 -435.007 2.75 39 1.68 4.55 5 MU7-02 29/03/ 220.5 1251.417 1651.545 -431.202 1.1 72 1.03 3.79 6 2017 MU7-02 03/04/ 203.85 1270.764 1618.071 -416.621 0.65 N/A 7.24 7 2017 MU7-02 1261.567 1626.647 -425.07 1.15 78 1.11 7.29 7



Table 4: Björkdal significant new open pit core-drilling (MP-7 series) and reverse circulation (MR-7 series) intercepts from extensional drilling



Note: only Au grade is displayed that is greater than resource cut-off grade (i.e. greater than underground resource cut-off grade once diluted to minimum mining width of 2 metres). Drill holes labelled with italics and "*" are skarn intercepts.



Hole Hole Total Intercep Intercep Intercep Drille Interc True Au ID Comple Hole t t t d ept Width Grade tion Depth Easting Northing RL Width Angle (m) (g/t) Date (m) (Mine (Mine (Mine (m) (degre Grid) Grid) Grid) e) MP7-00 05/04/ 334.7 1177.216 1103.243 -147.036 1 74 0.94 0.59 1* 2017 MP7-00 1175.349 1071.053 -178.425 1 70 0.92 0.38 1* MP7-00 1174.308 1053.506 -195.348 0.8 52 0.59 3.81 1 MP7-00 1173.974 1048.026 -200.604 1 43 0.64 1.11 1 MP7-00 1163.788 923.028 -312.084 0.8 10 0.08 0.66 1 MP7-00 28/04/ 207 1103.665 1091.724 -106.725 0.25 70 0.21 0.49 2 2017 MP7-00 15/05/ 123 1154.536 970.694 -158.279 4.75 55 3.85 1.04 3 2017 MP7-00 1154.689 973.191 -161.073 1.25 45 0.84 0.32 3 MP7-00 1155.179 979.876 -168.561 0.65 70 0.59 0.80 3 MP7-00 1155.431 982.781 -171.822 0.3 52 0.2 4.40 3 MP7-00 1155.721 985.867 -175.288 4.9 33 2.62 1.58 3 MP7-00 1156.091 989.616 -179.5 1 18 0.25 2.35 3 MP7-00 1158.025 1007.084 -199.132 0.9 19 0.23 3.78 3 MP7-00 13/04/ 206 1125.888 1004.607 -197.756 0.6 11 0.05 0.63 5 2017 MP7-00 1126.304 1000.981 -201.318 0.4 69 0.35 54.40 5 MP7-00 12/05/ 195 1070.101 1038.092 -157.083 1.2 33 0.6 0.62 6* 2017 MP7-00 1071.873 1057.457 -181.513 2.75 47 1.97 1.93 6 MP7-00 01/05/ 210 1030.711 1030.437 -162.227 2.15 33 1.12 4.74 7 2017 MP7-00 1027.451 1035.466 -169.758 2.5 54 1.99 0.71 7* MP7-00 1022.124 1043.992 -182.333 0.4 56 0.3 0.30 7 MP7-00 1017.632 1051.529 -193.21 0.45 43 0.26 1.84 7 MP7-00 1014.888 1056.301 -199.98 1 40 0.59 0.58 7 MP7-00 1006.864 1071.043 -220.324 0.55 29 0.21 0.57 7 MP7-00 23/04/ 284 960.193 946.619 -134.539 0.3 53 0.2 0.49 8 2017 MR7-00 26/05/ 160 1258 978.38 -139.131 8 0.67 1* 2017 MR7-00 1260.203 1008.328 -179.731 1 0.45 1 MR7-00 1260.336 1010.459 -182.505 2 0.96 1 MR7-00 1260.755 1017.563 -191.538 1 0.48 1 MR7-00 1260.9 1020.067 -194.654 1 0.40 1 MR7-00 1260.972 1021.327 -196.206 1 0.57 1 MR7-00 1261.529 1034.088 -211.594 1 0.37 1 MR7-00 27/05/ 150 1238.994 975.585 -133.403 1 10.90 2* 2017 MR7-00 1233.989 1013.096 -173.31 5 5.39 2 MR7-00 1232.394 1024.34 -185.28 2 3.15 2 MR7-00 1231.245 1032.197 -193.599 1 0.57 2 MR7-00 1228.933 1048.104 -210.048 1 0.85 2 MR7-00 06/06/ 105 1116.65 938.584 -147.02 1 0.43 3 2017 MR7-00 1116.271 942.496 -151.554 1 0.61 3 MR7-00 1115.376 953.021 -164.228 2 0.40 3 MR7-00 30/05/ 110 1069.322 897.567 -124.853 1 3.11 4 2017



Table 5: Costerfield H1 2017 drilling summary



CATEGORY Metres No. Holes ZONE Metres No. Holes Infill 3,013 16 Brunswick 12,018 60 Extension 2,507 28 Costerfield 2,063 4 New Target 12,969 58 Opportunistic (including N 3,580 33 Testing Lode, Alison south and K Lode) 18,489 102 Augusta East 828 5 18,489 102



Table 6: Brunswick lode significant intercepts



Hole Hole Total Interc Interc Interc Drille True Au Sb AuEq Target ID Comple hole ept ept ept d Width Grade Grade (g/t) tion Depth Eastin Northi Elevat Width (m) (g/t) (%) Date (m) g ng ion (m) (Mine (Mine (Mine Grid) Grid) Grid) BD291 6/06/2 200.8 14660 5155 1084 2.07 1.56 2.7 0.6 3.9 Brunsw 017 ick South BD274W 20/03/ 31.5 14678 5234 1088 1.27 0.83 6.5 3.1 13.1 Brunsw 1 2017 ick South BD289 8/06/2 250.7 14678 5242 1056 0.82 0.63 17.4 4.7 27.4 Brunsw 017 ick South BD272 9/03/2 224.4 14683 5303 1070 0.93 0.72 10.7 5.8 23.0 Brunsw 017 ick South BD275 20/04/ 326.8 14681 5303 1032 1.85 1.60 2.0 1.3 4.7 Brunsw 2017 ick South BD271 28/02/ 249.0 14698 5355 1078 1.62 1.15 7.9 2.0 12.1 Brunsw 2017 ick South BD276 27/03/ 170.1 14697 5356 1117 2.29 1.75 3.3 0.0 3.3 Brunsw 2017 ick South BD277 7/04/2 311.6 14700 5406 1028 2.30 1.48 2.5 0.1 2.6 Brunsw 017 ick South BD280 8/05/2 458.1 14766 5714 951 0.43 0.25 9.8 3.8 17.9 PK 017 Panel BD282B 19/04/ 380.3 14773 5738 959 1.63 1.29 5.4 4.5 14.9 PK 2017 Panel BD283 30/03/ 350.2 14781 5766 994 2.21 1.82 1.6 15.9 35.4 PK 2017 Panel BD278W 28/04/ 29.4 14785 5790 967 4.82 2.01 24.4 6.1 37.4 PK 2 2017 Panel BD284W 24/05/ 15.0 14744 5794 902 1.42 1.40 1.8 0.2 2.3 KR 2 2017 Panel BD284 12/04/ 440.9 14785 5801 945 3.47 2.23 3.9 1.1 6.1 PK 2017 Panel BD269W 3/03/2 267.9 14748 5822 892 1.99 1.32 1.9 6.1 14.8 KR 3 017 Panel BD285 22/03/ 392.9 14774 5860 937 3.07 0.79 14.7 3.1 21.4 Kiwi 2017 Fault BD285 22/03/ 392.9 14753 5862 915 1.22 1.00 12.4 3.4 19.6 KR 2017 Panel BD266 16/02/ 264.8 14811 5878 1012 2.20 1.82 10.2 3.7 18.1 Brunsw 2017 ick Main BD296 11/06/ 419.4 14759 5896 910 2.11 1.73 2.6 1.3 5.4 KR 2017 Panel BD293 29/05/ 410.1 14798 5906 948 1.54 0.88 2.9 0.5 3.8 PK 2017 Panel BD273W 12/03/ 26.7 14763 5945 890 3.35 1.73 0.5 2.5 5.8 KR 1 2017 Panel BD268 17/01/ 395.4 14771 5955 932 2.20 1.56 9.3 2.5 14.6 KR 2017 Panel BD297 23/06/ 432.1 14771 5974 902 2.70 1.74 8.8 0.0 8.8 KR 2017 Panel



Note: - Raw, undiluted assay intervals are reported that occur within diluted intervals that contain greater than 1 AuEq g/t over a minimum mining width of 1.8 m. - True width is preliminary estimate only and may not reflect final true width used in resource estimation - AuEq (g/t) = Au (g) + Sb (%) x (Price per 10 Sb(kg) × Sb Recovery(%))/(Price per 1 Au(g) × Au Recovery (%))



Table 7: Costerfield lode significant intercepts



Hole Hole Total Interc Interc Interc Drille True Au Sb AuEq Target ID Comple hole ept ept ept d Width Grade Grade (g/t) tion Depth Eastin Northi Elevat Width (m) (g/t) (%) Date (m) g ng ion (m) (Mine (Mine (Mine Grid) Grid) Grid) BC007w 5/06/2 779.5 15394 6700 857 0.12 0.12 0.1 13.2 28.2 Kendal 1 017 Exten sion BC007w 5/06/2 779.5 15260 6767 805 0.32 0.09 3.4 6.0 16.3 Coster 1 017 field LQ BC006w 8/06/2 250.7 15362 6979 828 1.01 0.56 59.8 3.2 66.7 Coster 1 017 field LQ



Note: - True width is preliminary estimate only and may not reflect final true width used in resource estimation - AuEq (g/t) = Au (g) + Sb (%) x (Price per 10 Sb(kg) × Sb Recovery(%))/(Price per 1 Au(g) × Au Recovery (%))



Table 8: Opportunistic drilling significant intercepts



Hole Hole Total Interc Interc Interc Drille True Au Sb AuEq Target ID Comple hole ept ept ept d Width Grade Grade (g/t) tion Depth Eastin Northi Elevat Width (m) (g/t) (%) Date (m) g ng ion (m) (Mine (Mine (Mine Grid) Grid) Grid) KD338 15/12/ 28.0 15309 4649 1050 0.07 0.06 12.6 11.3 36.7 K Lode 2016 KD345 27/01/ 31.5 15325 4665 1087 0.23 0.12 28.2 20.3 71.5 K Lode 2017 KD340 21/12/ 33.3 15316 4678 1075 0.43 0.40 26.1 17.4 63.2 K Lode 2016 KD364 8/03/2 9.5 15329 4681 1098 0.30 0.29 26.6 6.6 40.7 K Lode 017 KD339 19/12/ 31.2 15307 4681 1056 0.14 0.13 22.6 9.0 41.7 K Lode 2016 KD354 22/02/ 35.1 15315 4686 1077 0.90 0.70 35.8 21.7 82.1 K Lode 2017 KD356 28/02/ 30.5 15316 4709 1072 0.71 0.40 45.6 20.9 90.2 K Lode 2017 KD357 6/03/2 57.1 15321 4715 1085 0.35 0.22 13.4 10.9 36.6 K Lode 017 KD369 7/04/2 78.9 15299 4729 1060 0.35 0.25 24.1 11.8 49.3 K Lode 017 KD370 14/04/ 84.0 15306 4744 1081 0.78 0.46 11.5 6.2 24.8 K Lode 2017 AD168 30/01/ 116.8 15172 4793 1014 0.36 0.35 71.1 0.5 72.1 Alison 2017 South AD170W 9/02/2 80.2 15173 4810 1009 0.25 0.25 36.7 2.9 42.8 Alison 1 017 South MH407W 5/07/2 122.3 15344 4790 1105 0.97 0.58 4.4 7.6 20.6 N Lode 1 017 Upper MH406 27/03/ 279.1 15376 4401 1008 0.30 0.21 18.8 13.3 47.2 N Lode 2017 Upper



Note: - Raw, undiluted assay intervals are reported that occur within diluted intervals that contain greater than 1 AuEq g/t over a minimum mining width of 1.8 m. - True width is preliminary estimate only and may not reflect final true width used in resource estimation - AuEq (g/t) = Au (g) + Sb (%) x (Price per 10 Sb(kg) × Sb Recovery(%))/(Price per 1 Au(g) × Au Recovery (%))



Table 9: Challacollo pump test results



Hole Water Pumping Total Aquifer Level test Length (m) (l/s) (m) LWH-01 45 14 l/s 102 Sand, gravel and clays LWH-02 36 28 l/s 96.5 Gravel with Coarse sand, no clays LWH-03 45 6 l/s 91.5 Gravel with Coarse sand - clays LWH-04 57 7 l/s 126.50 Gravel with Coarse sand - clays and gypsum



For further information: Mark Sander Chief Executive Officer Greg DiTomaso Investor Relations Contact 647.260.1566