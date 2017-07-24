Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: United Rentals' Quarterly Revenue Jumped 12.7%; Adjusted EPS Climbed 15%

Research Desk Line-up: GATX Corp. Post Earnings Coverage

MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=URI, following the Company's reporting of its second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings results on July 19, 2017. The equipment rental Company outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. Pro-TD has currently selected GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on July 20, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on GATX Corp. when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on URI; also brushing on GATX. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=URI

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GATX

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, United Rentals recorded total revenue of $1.60 billion compared with revenue of $1.42 billion for Q2 2016. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion.

For Q2 2017, United Rentals' adjusted EBITDA was $747 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 46.8%, reflecting an increase of $68 million and a decrease of 100 basis points, respectively, from the year ago same period.

On a GAAP basis, United Rentals reported Q2 2017 net income of $141 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared with $134 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for Q2 2016. The Company's adjusted EPS for the reported quarter was $2.37 per diluted share versus $2.06 per diluted share for the prior year's comparable quarter. United Rentals' earnings numbers exceeded Wall Street's expectation of $2.31 per share.

Segment Results and Key Highlights

The Company's rental revenue was $1.37 billion for Q2 2017, up 13.5% compared with rental revenue of 1.20 billion for Q2 2016, driven by ancillaries which added $21 million on a y-o-y basis attributed to volume and partially from NES but as well as higher revenue from delivery and fuel associated with rentals. Within rental revenue, owned equipment rental revenue increased 13.5%, reflecting an increase of 17.4% in the volume of equipment on rent, partially offset by a 1.2% decrease in rental rates.

United Rentals' Trench, Power, and Pump specialty segment's rental revenue increased by 18.5% y-o-y, primarily on a same store basis, while the segment's rental gross margin improved by 250 basis points to 49.6%.

During Q2 2017, United Rentals' time utilization increased 190 basis points y-o-y to 69.4%, a second quarter record. The Company noted that each month in the reported quarter also established a new monthly record.

United Rentals' generated $133 million of proceeds from used equipment sales at a GAAP gross margin of 39.1% and an adjusted gross margin of 52.6% for Q2 2017 compared with $134 million at a GAAP gross margin of 41.0% and an adjusted gross margin of 47.8% for Q2 2016. The y-o-y drop in GAAP gross margin and increase in adjusted gross margin primarily reflected the impact of sales of NES equipment.

Free Cash Flow and Fleet Size

For H1 2017, United Rentals' net cash provided by operating activities was $1.34 billion, and free cash flow was $614 million after total rental and non-rental gross capital expenditures of $968 million. For H1 2016, net cash provided by operating activities was $1.25 billion, and free cash flow was $792 million after total rental and non-rental gross capital expenditures of $764 million. The Company's free cash flow for H1 2017 and H1 2016 included aggregate merger and restructuring related payments of $31 million and $6 million, respectively.

The size of United Rentals' rental fleet was $10.27 billion of original equipment cost ("OEC") at June 30, 2017, compared with $8.99 billion at December 31, 2016. The age of the rental fleet was 46.7 months on an OEC-weighted basis at June 30, 2017, compared with 45.2 months at December 31, 2016.

United Rentals' return on invested capital (ROIC) was 8.4% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2017, reflecting a drop of 10 basis points from the 12 months ended June 30, 2016. On an adjusted basis, the Company's ROIC was 11.3% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2017, a decrease of 20 basis points from the 12 months ended June 30, 2016.

Stock Performance

On Friday, July 21, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $119.31, dropping 2.64% from its previous closing price of $122.54. A total volume of 1.78 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.74 million shares. United Rentals' stock price skyrocketed 7.04% in the last three months, 7.30% in the past six months, and 56.47% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 13.00%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 17.68. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $10.08 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number:(917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily