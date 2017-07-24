Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Steel Dynamics' Sales Jumped 18.3%; Exceeded Expectations

MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=STLD, following the Company's disclosure of its second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings results on July 19, 2017. The steel producer and metals recycler's earnings per share rose 8.6% on a y-o-y basis. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Steel & Iron industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on July 20, 2017, its financial results for Q2 and the first half of 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Nucor when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on STLD; also brushing on NUE. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=STLD

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NUE

Earnings Reviewed

Steel Dynamics, announced second quarter 2017 net sales of $2.39 billion compared to net sales of $2.02 billion in Q2 2016 and net sales of $2.37 billion in Q1 2016. The Company's sales numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. For the reported quarter, Steel Dynamics' hot-rolled and P&O shipments were 914,000 tons, while the Company's cold-rolled shipments totaled 138,000 tons and coated shipments were 685,000 tons.

Steel Dynamics stated that during Q2 2017 average steel product price increased less than consumed raw material scrap costs, resulting in steel metal spread compression. During the reported quarter, the average product selling price for the Company's steel operations increased $36 to $779 per ton, while the average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted increased $39 to $303 per ton. Steel Dynamics's steel production utilization rate was 91% in Q2 2017 compared to 95% in Q1 2017.

During Q2 2017, Steel Dynamics' income from operations was $265.35 million compared to $256.12 million in Q2 2016. The Company's adjusted EBITDA was $350.43 million, with trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA at a record $1.4 billion.

Steel Dynamics reported Q2 2017 net income of $154 million, or $0.63 per diluted share. Comparatively, Q2 2016 net income was $142 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, while Q1 2017 net income was $201 million, or $0.82 per diluted share. The decrease in sequential quarterly earnings was principally driven by the Company's flat roll operations, as increased average scrap costs outpaced average sales price growth. Steel Dynamics' earnings numbers fell short of Wall Street's expectations of $0.63 per share.

Segment Results

During Q2 2017, Steel Dynamics' operating income for its steel operations decreased 22% sequentially to $273.82 million, primarily related to two operational items within the flat roll operations and overall metal spread compression.

In the reported quarter, Steel Dynamics further modernized one of its galvanizing lines located at its Butler Flat Roll Division, while also expanding the line's annual value-added production capability by an additional 180,000 tons, which required the line to be down for three weeks in May 2017. Additionally, the Company experienced quality issues related to the start-up of its new Galvalume and paint line at its Columbus Flat Roll Division, resulting in line downtime. Combined, these two items resulted in higher costs and lower value-added shipments, reducing potential Steel Dynamics' Q2 2017 pre-tax earnings by an estimated $30 million.

Steel Dynamics' operating income from the Company's metals recycling operations was $20 million compared to $21 million in Q1 2017. Higher average sales prices were offset by lower shipments, related in part to the Company's sale of certain southeastern US locations at the end of Q1 2017.

During Q2 2017, Steel Dynamics' fabrication operations recorded operating income of $20 million compared to Q1 2017 results of $24 million. The platform achieved a second consecutive quarter of record shipments. However, metal spread compression based on higher average steel input costs more than offset the improved volume.

Cash Matters

During Q2 2017, Steel Dynamics generated cash flow from operations of $81 million, lower than the $240 million generated in Q1 2017, primarily related to a required $152 million estimated tax payment for the entire first half of the year. During H1 2017, the Company generated cash flow from operations of $321 million, with operational working capital growing by $234 million based on market improvement.

Steel Dynamics maintained its cash dividend at $0.155 per share for Q2 2017, and the Company also repurchased $138 million of its common stock during the first half of the year pursuant to Board's authorized program. As of June 30, 2017, Steel Dynamics maintained liquidity of $2.1 million comprised of its undrawn revolver and available cash of $909 million.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Friday, July 21, 2017, Steel Dynamics' stock marginally declined 0.48%, ending the trading session at $37.51. A total volume of 2.63 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 6.05% in the last three months, 4.78% in the past six months, and 43.77% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock gained 5.42% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 17.61 and has a dividend yield of 1.65%. The stock currently has a market cap of $9.13 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily