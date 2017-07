WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Carlyle Group (CG) announced it is selling majority control of The Nature's Bounty Co., a global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of health and wellness products, to KKR. Following the transaction, KKR will be the majority owner of Nature's Bounty while Carlyle will retain a significant stake in the company.



Headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY, Nature's Bounty's CPG business is a global market leader in wellness products.



