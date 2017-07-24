Global Emerging InkJet Printing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 24.6% by 2023 - Surging Demand of High Resolution Printing Technologies is Promoting Strong Growth

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Emerging InkJet Printing Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares And Forecast 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global emerging ink jet printing technologies market is anticipated to rise with a CAGR of about 24.6% during the forecast years 2016-2023. Surging demand of high resolution printing technologies is promoting strong growth in the market. Some other factors that includes increasing applications of ink jet printing in textile industries, high investments in the development of novel applications of ink jet printing technology, high demand of ink jet printers for manufacturing printed electronics and surging utilization of advanced ink jet printers in 3d printing also helps to back the market growth.

Global emerging inkjet printing technology market has been segmented on the basis of applications and technology. On the basis of applications, the market has been segregated into product decoration application, flavouring and fragrance application, life science and medical, chemical, 3D printing, energy and optics application. On the basis of inkjet printing technologies, the market has been segmented as drop on demand inkjet printing technology and continuous ink jet printing technology. Drop on demand technology offers advanced printing solutions that includes high resolution printing, decoration on 2 dimensional and 3 dimensional applications and variable information.

Moreover, as compared to continuous ink jet printers, drop on demand inkjet printing provides precise control of ink that can yield 600 to 2400 or higher dpi. As a result, drop on demand inkjet printing technology is leading the market. Utilization of this technique in industrial and medical applications such as case coding, metals, bags, drug discoveries and multiple automated microtitration and others are the prime factor contributing towards its growth.



Companies Mentioned



Arrayit Corp.

Biodot Inc.

Bordeaux Inc.

Canon

Eoplex Inc.

Fujifilm Dimatix Inc.

Hewlett Packard

Huntsman Pte Ltd.

ITI Solar

Jettable Ltd.

Konica Minolta Lj Technologies Inc.

Orbotech Ltd.

Preco Inc.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Xerox Corp.



