SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Monday announced the appointment of Dan Durn as chief financial officer, effective August 24, replacing Bob Halliday. Durn will join on August 7 as senior vice president.



The company said Halliday will remain with the company, moving to new role focused on business development.



Durn has been serving as CFO of NXP Semiconductor N.V. since 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX