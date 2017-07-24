

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar declined against its most major opponents in European deals on Monday, as the resignation of Sean Spicer as White House Press Secretary highlighted political upheaval in Trump's team, which has been already engulfed by investigation related to Russia's meddling in the U.S. election.



Spicer's resignation came after President Donald Trump decided to name Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director.



Spicer's top deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will serve as press secretary.



The shake-up of Trump's communications team came against the backdrop of news that special counsel Robert Mueller is broadening Russia probe to include Trump's business transactions



Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday and the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. 'No part of the meeting I attended included anything about the campaign, there was no follow up to the meeting that I am aware of, I do not recall how many people were there (or their names), and I have no knowledge of any documents being offered or accepted,' Kushner said in a prepared statement published ahead of the testimony.



Investors await Markit's flash PMI report for July and existing home sales data for June later in the day for more clues about the economy.



The currency has been trading in a negative territory in the Asian session.



The greenback fell to 110.62 against the yen, its lowest since June 15. Continuation of the greenback's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 109.00 region.



Figures from the Cabinet Office showed that Japan's leading index increased less than initially estimated in May.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 104.6 in May from 104.2 April. The reading for May was revised down slightly from 104.7.



Reversing from an early high of 1.2989 against the pound, the greenback slipped to a 5-day low of 1.3049. The greenback is poised to find support around the 1.32 area.



The greenback fell back to 0.9446 against the franc, from a high of 0.9475 hit at 3:00 am ET. If the greenback-franc pair extends slide, 0.93 is likely seen as its next support level.



The greenback dropped to a 4-day low of 0.7967 against the aussie, after having advanced to 0.7901 at 5:00 pm ET. On the downside, 0.81 is likely seen as the next support level for the greenback.



On the flip side, the greenback rose to 1.1630 against the euro, from an early near a 2-year low of 1.1684. The greenback is seen finding resistance around the 1.13 region.



Flash data from IHS Markit showed that the Eurozone private sector started the third quarter on a solid footing but the pace of growth slowed for the second successive month in July.



The composite output index fell to a 6-month low of 55.8 in July from 56.3 in June. The reading was expected to drop marginally to 56.2.



Looking ahead, Canada wholesale sales data for May, U.S. Markit's flash PMI reports for July and existing home sales data for June are slated for release in the New York session.



