

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc. (TFX), a provider of medical technologies for critical care and surgery, announced that its Arrow Seldinger Arterial Catheterization Device received market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The new Seldinger Arterial Catheterization Device is indicated for short-term use. The device is designed to improve patient safety by eliminating confusion of catheter identification, reduce risk of complications associated with insertion technique, and provide optimal diagnostics leading to effective treatment for patients.



Multiple sizes are available to provide customization to each patient, each insertion site, and each application.



Teleflex expects to launch the Arrow Seldinger Arterial Catheterization Device in the United States this year.



