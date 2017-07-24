

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced the U.S. FDA has expanded the indication for Yervoy (ipilimumab) injection for intravenous use to now include the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma in pediatric patients 12 years of age and older. The company said the U.S. FDA approval marks Bristol-Myers Squibb's first pediatric indication for an immuno-oncology medicine.



The approved dose for Yervoy in pediatric patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma is 3 mg/kg, administered intravenously over 90 minutes every three weeks for a total of four doses.



