Magic Circle Commercial Litigator Andrew Jones Joins Vannin Capital in London

International dispute resolution funder Vannin Capital PCC ("Vannin") announces the arrival of Investment Director Andrew Jones from Linklaters LLP, to its expanding team.

As part of Vannin's global development and growth plans, Andrew Jones has joined the team in London, where he will work with law firms and claimants on how third-party funding can be pursued and utilised across a broad range of commercial disputes. His role will focus on identifying and providing a full appraisal of disputes that Vannin will consider for funding, in addition to case management.

With over 12 years of private practice experience at two of the world's leading international law firms, Andrew's areas of expertise include general commercial litigation, corporate fraud, global investigations (both regulatory and internal/non-contentious), advisory and tax disputes. He has advised a broad range of corporate clients and financial institutions, in addition to a number of leading professional services firms. Andrew's work has frequently involved a significant international element.

Before joining Vannin, Andrew was a Managing Associate in the Dispute Resolution practice at Linklaters in London. Prior to that, he spent more than 10 years practising in the Dispute Resolution department at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, including a secondment to the litigation group at Barclays Bank plc.

He is a solicitor of the Courts of England and Wales.

"As projected in our business plan, Andrew joins Vannin at an interesting time for the company," said Nick Verardi, Director at Vannin. "His arrival from distinguished law firm Linklaters increases our existing ability to provide clients with a skilled, international commercial litigator when demand for disputes funding is at an all-time high within the global team, which we continue to focus on growing."

ABOUT VANNIN CAPITAL

Founded in 2010, Vannin Capital PCC is one of the world's largest and most experienced international dispute resolution funders with quantum under management consistently in the billions. Vannin provides bespoke funding solutions in meritorious, high value commercial litigation and international arbitration disputes which can eliminate the inherent cost risks of legal proceedings. A trusted partner to major corporates and top tier law firms around the world, Vannin not only commits finance to the cases it invests in, but also first-class seasoned litigators and international arbitrators who offer collaborative and personal case management solutions. With teams in London, Melbourne, Paris, Sydney and Washington, D.C, Vannin is able to provide coverage of the key international litigation and arbitration centres, and regularly fund cases across multiple jurisdictions. For more information about Vannin, visit: http://www.vannin.com.

